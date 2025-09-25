Metro Boomin Found Not Liable On All Four Counts In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Metro Boomin has been dealing with a lot this year, but his sexual assault trial is now over. According to journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul, a Los Angeles federal court found him not liable on all four counts he was accused of on Thursday (September 25).

The producer was accused of drugging, sexually assaulting, and impregnating plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre back in 2016, allegations which he staunchly denied. "I’ve been thinking about this day for a year," he remarked while testifying in the trial. "For her to accuse me of something like this, it’s something I could never fathom." The counts in question regarded accusations of sexual battery and sexual assault.

Metro Boomin got support from his friends during this trial, including a courthouse visit from Young Thug. "I'm just here to support him," Thugger stated to Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon. "He's a longtime friend."

Metro Boomin Trial

Vanessa LeMaistre accused Metro Boomin of giving her a shot of alcohol that made her lose consciousness while in a studio in 2016. She claims she went to the location after taking half a bar of Xanax, and accused the St. Louis artist of sexually assaulting and impregnating her in a hotel afterwards.

In response, Metro claimed that he and LeMaistre had two previous consensual sexual encounters with a condom. Also, during his testimony, he referenced his late mother's experience with domestic abuse and condemned any perpetrator of sexual or domestic crimes.

Metro Boomin's accuser's legal team blasted this and demanded a mistrial in this case. This is because defense attorneys allegedly failed to share the claim about the previous sexual encounters with the plaintiff's lawyers before the trial.