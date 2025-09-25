Metro Boomin Found Not Liable On All Four Counts In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 619 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Metro Boomin Not Liable Sexual Assault Lawsuit Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Metro Boomin attends Metro Boomin's "Take Me Thru Dere" Video Shoot on September 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
Metro Boomin was accused of drugging, sexually assaulting, and impregnating a woman back in 2016. He denied all allegations.

Metro Boomin has been dealing with a lot this year, but his sexual assault trial is now over. According to journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul, a Los Angeles federal court found him not liable on all four counts he was accused of on Thursday (September 25).

The producer was accused of drugging, sexually assaulting, and impregnating plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre back in 2016, allegations which he staunchly denied. "I’ve been thinking about this day for a year," he remarked while testifying in the trial. "For her to accuse me of something like this, it’s something I could never fathom." The counts in question regarded accusations of sexual battery and sexual assault.

Metro Boomin got support from his friends during this trial, including a courthouse visit from Young Thug. "I'm just here to support him," Thugger stated to Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon. "He's a longtime friend."

Read More: Metro Boomin Claps Back At Fan Blaming Him For Drake & Future's Beef

Metro Boomin Trial

Vanessa LeMaistre accused Metro Boomin of giving her a shot of alcohol that made her lose consciousness while in a studio in 2016. She claims she went to the location after taking half a bar of Xanax, and accused the St. Louis artist of sexually assaulting and impregnating her in a hotel afterwards.

In response, Metro claimed that he and LeMaistre had two previous consensual sexual encounters with a condom. Also, during his testimony, he referenced his late mother's experience with domestic abuse and condemned any perpetrator of sexual or domestic crimes.

Metro Boomin's accuser's legal team blasted this and demanded a mistrial in this case. This is because defense attorneys allegedly failed to share the claim about the previous sexual encounters with the plaintiff's lawyers before the trial.

We will see whether or not more details emerge about this verdict or any other case updates. At press time, the producer got a verdict, and now we will see what follows.

Read More: Young Thug Accuses Drake Of Dismissing Metro Boomin’s Mom’s Passing In Leaked Call

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Metro Boomin Denies Sexual Assault Trial Testimony Hip Hop News Music Metro Boomin Staunchly Denies Sexual Assault Allegations During Trial Testimony 597
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Music Metro Boomin Responds To Sexual Battery & Sexual Assault Allegations 940
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/12/23 Music Metro Boomin Gets A Trial Date In His Civil Rape Lawsuit 752
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event Music Young Thug Attends Metro Boomin's Sexual Assault Trial To Support His "Longtime Friend" 797
Comments 1