Metro Boomin Staunchly Denies Sexual Assault Allegations During Trial Testimony

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 408 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Metro Boomin Denies Sexual Assault Trial Testimony Hip Hop News
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Record producer Metro Boomin attends game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre accused Metro Boomin of drugging, sexually assaulting her, and getting her pregnant in 2016.

Metro Boomin recently got the support of some friends amid legal trouble, as Young Thug pulled up to his sexual assault trial in Los Angeles federal court. For those unaware, plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre accused him of drugging, sexually assaulting, and forcefully impregnating her back in 2016.

The producer denied these allegations in an emotional civil court testimony on Wednesday (September 24), according to Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon. He claimed he had two consensual sexual encounters with LeMaistre in 2016 with a condom.

"I’ve been thinking about this day for a year," Metro Boomin reportedly remarked, calling the allegations "preposterous." "For her to accuse me of something like this, it’s something I could never fathom. I can’t even say what I think should happen to people who r*pe people... [They] should be tortured and killed." He made this last comment in reference to losing his mother to a domestic abuser, making larger comments about sexual criminals.

When Metro answered multiple questions about if he had sexually assaulted his accuser, he stated the following: "Absolutely not. [...] No way in the world."

Read More: Metro Boomin Claps Back At Fan Blaming Him For Drake & Future's Beef

Vanessa LeMaistre Allegations
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals
May 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis native and American record producer Metro Boomin walks out to throw out a first pitch wearing the St. Louis Cardinals City Connect jersey before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

On the other hand, Vanessa LeMaistre's testimony about Metro Boomin claims that she was suffering from the loss of her newborn son when she linked up with Metro. She alleges she took half a Xanax and went to a studio where he gave her a shot that made her pass out. Then, the St. Louis artist allegedly took her to a hotel room while she was semi-conscious and later got her a car to retrieve her vehicle at the studio. "This stole the past nine years of my life," the accuser remarked of her allegations.

In addition, Metro Boomin's sexual assault trial also saw the jury and legal team examine LeMaistre's handwritten notes, which seems to be a fictional conversation with someone named "Chrisie." The alleged 2017 journal entry speaks on meeting Metro again one day, whereas an alleged 2024 entry on an ayahuasca trip references "blowing the whistle" on the beat-maker. Metro's lawyer reportedly claimed that the plaintiff tried to change her denial of coercion in previous pregnancy records in order to fit her allegedly false story.

The producer's witness, a clinical psychologist, personally diagnosed LeMaistre with "borderline personality disorder with psychotic features," although her actual formal diagnosis is reportedly major depressive disorder. Wednesday saw both sides rest their cases; closing arguments are for today (Thursday, September 25).

Read More: Young Thug Accuses Drake Of Dismissing Metro Boomin’s Mom’s Passing In Leaked Call

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Music Metro Boomin Responds To Sexual Battery & Sexual Assault Allegations 940
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event Music Young Thug Attends Metro Boomin's Sexual Assault Trial To Support His "Longtime Friend" 797
Metro Boomin &amp; Boominati "A Futuristic Summa" Crime Metro Boomin Hires A Psychologist Ahead Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit This Month 1.6K
Metro Boomin Accuser Demands Mistrial Hip Hop News Music Metro Boomin Accuser Demands Mistrial In Sexual Assault Lawsuit 1207
Comments 0