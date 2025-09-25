Metro Boomin recently got the support of some friends amid legal trouble, as Young Thug pulled up to his sexual assault trial in Los Angeles federal court. For those unaware, plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre accused him of drugging, sexually assaulting, and forcefully impregnating her back in 2016.

The producer denied these allegations in an emotional civil court testimony on Wednesday (September 24), according to Rolling Stone's Nancy Dillon. He claimed he had two consensual sexual encounters with LeMaistre in 2016 with a condom.

"I’ve been thinking about this day for a year," Metro Boomin reportedly remarked, calling the allegations "preposterous." "For her to accuse me of something like this, it’s something I could never fathom. I can’t even say what I think should happen to people who r*pe people... [They] should be tortured and killed." He made this last comment in reference to losing his mother to a domestic abuser, making larger comments about sexual criminals.

When Metro answered multiple questions about if he had sexually assaulted his accuser, he stated the following: "Absolutely not. [...] No way in the world."

Vanessa LeMaistre Allegations

May 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis native and American record producer Metro Boomin walks out to throw out a first pitch wearing the St. Louis Cardinals City Connect jersey before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

On the other hand, Vanessa LeMaistre's testimony about Metro Boomin claims that she was suffering from the loss of her newborn son when she linked up with Metro. She alleges she took half a Xanax and went to a studio where he gave her a shot that made her pass out. Then, the St. Louis artist allegedly took her to a hotel room while she was semi-conscious and later got her a car to retrieve her vehicle at the studio. "This stole the past nine years of my life," the accuser remarked of her allegations.

In addition, Metro Boomin's sexual assault trial also saw the jury and legal team examine LeMaistre's handwritten notes, which seems to be a fictional conversation with someone named "Chrisie." The alleged 2017 journal entry speaks on meeting Metro again one day, whereas an alleged 2024 entry on an ayahuasca trip references "blowing the whistle" on the beat-maker. Metro's lawyer reportedly claimed that the plaintiff tried to change her denial of coercion in previous pregnancy records in order to fit her allegedly false story.