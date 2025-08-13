Metro Boomin Gets A Trial Date In His Civil Rape Lawsuit

Metro Boomin is headed to trial over a 2024 lawsuit accusing him of allegedly assaulting and impregnating a woman by the name, Vanessa LeMaistre. After a failed period of “unsuccessful” settlement negotiations, the case will now begin trial in Los Angeles on September 23.

“After the mediation, the parties have continued limited settlement discussions, which have proven unsuccessful,” a joint status report obtained by Billboard reads. “The parties are currently preparing the matter for trial.”

LeMaistre originally filed the lawsuit back in October 2024, claiming that she met Metro Boomin in Las Vegas in 2016, months after the death of her 9-month-old son. At the time, she says they “bonded over the ability of music to help people in their darkest moments.” Metro ended up allegedly inviting her to a studio session in California a few months later, where she says she had a shot of alcohol and half a bar of Xanax, then blacked out. She claims she came to in a different location, “completely unable to move or make a sound” as Metro allegedly raped her. She ended up getting an abortion later that year.

Additionally, LeMaistre claims that Metro Boomin even references the incident on his 2017 song, "Rap Saved Me." 21 Savage and Offset rap on the chorus: “She took a Xanny, then she fainted/ I’m from the gutter, ain’t no changing/ From the gutter, rap saved me/ She drive me crazy, have my baby.”

Metro Boomin Allegations

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts. USA; Record producer Metro Boomin attends game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston. Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at T.D. Garden. Mandatory. Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Metro Boomin's lawyer, Lawrence Hinkle, previously denied the allegations in a statement after LeMaistre filed her claims. “These are false accusations,” he said at the time. “Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails.”