Metro Boomin Gets A Trial Date In His Civil Rape Lawsuit

Metro Boomin is headed to trial over a 2024 lawsuit accusing him of allegedly assaulting and impregnating a woman by the name, Vanessa LeMaistre. After a failed period of “unsuccessful” settlement negotiations, the case will now begin trial in Los Angeles on September 23.
“After the mediation, the parties have continued limited settlement discussions, which have proven unsuccessful,” a joint status report obtained by Billboard reads. “The parties are currently preparing the matter for trial.”
LeMaistre originally filed the lawsuit back in October 2024, claiming that she met Metro Boomin in Las Vegas in 2016, months after the death of her 9-month-old son. At the time, she says they “bonded over the ability of music to help people in their darkest moments.” Metro ended up allegedly inviting her to a studio session in California a few months later, where she says she had a shot of alcohol and half a bar of Xanax, then blacked out. She claims she came to in a different location, “completely unable to move or make a sound” as Metro allegedly raped her. She ended up getting an abortion later that year.
Additionally, LeMaistre claims that Metro Boomin even references the incident on his 2017 song, "Rap Saved Me." 21 Savage and Offset rap on the chorus: “She took a Xanny, then she fainted/ I’m from the gutter, ain’t no changing/ From the gutter, rap saved me/ She drive me crazy, have my baby.”
Metro Boomin Allegations
Metro Boomin's lawyer, Lawrence Hinkle, previously denied the allegations in a statement after LeMaistre filed her claims. “These are false accusations,” he said at the time. “Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails.”
On Tuesday, LeMaistre’s attorney, Michael Willemin, said in a statement that Metro “has failed to comply with basic discovery obligations” since the case began. “Meanwhile, we and Ms. LeMaistre have pushed the case forward aggressively, and, because of that, we are headed towards trial on September 23, 2025,” he continued. “We look forward to holding Mr. Wayne accountable in front of a jury of his peers.”
The lawsuit update comes after Metro Boomin put out his latest mixtape, A Futuristic Summa, earlier this month. It features collaborations with Quavo, 2 Chainz, Future, T.I., and Young Thug, among others.