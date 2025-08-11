Metro Boomin left a listening party for his latest mixtape, A Futuristic Summa, early after a group of fans refused to get off of the stage. Showcasing the album in Atlanta, he asked anyone uninvolved in the making of the project to get down. Unfortunately, they did not obey.

“If you did not rap or make a beat on this motherf*cking tape, please get the f*ck off the stage,” he told the crowd. As time went on and the fans did not oblige, he decided to call it a night.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared a video from the concert on Instagram, fans in the comments section took Metro's side. "I would’ve left too. People want to be bigger than the program so bad," one user wrote. Another added: "He did the right thing, not a soul moved when he told them too smh."

Metro Boomin "A Futuristic Summa"

The incident in Atlanta over the weekend isn't the only drama Metro has dealt with since the project's release. Amid criticism on social media, Metro wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "A lot of y’all get no b*tches and it shows." From there, he added in more posts: "IF YO HOMEBOY NEVER HAD TO HOLD YOU UP IN THE TEEN PARTY WHILE U WAS GETTING TWERKED ON. THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT," as well as "IF YOU NEVER WENT OUT AND COMPETED WITH YA BOYS ON WHO WOULD GET THE MOST NUMBERS THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT."