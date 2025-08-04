Metro Boomin isn't going for any disrespect towards his new mixtape, A FUTURISTIC SUMMA. The St. Louis native and producer extraordinaire took to his X account with a series of tweets spelling out who this project isn't for. He went after quite a few different kinds of people as caught by Kurrco.
The barrage began with this post reading, "A lot of y’all get no bitches and it shows." Metro continued shortly after, "IF YO HOMEBOY NEVER HAD TO HOLD YOU UP IN THE TEEN PARTY WHILE U WAS GETTING TWERKED ON THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT."
Next, "IF YOU NEVER WENT OUT AND COMPETED WITH YA BOYS ON WHO WOULD GET THE MOST NUMBERS THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT."
After that came, "IF YOU NEVER HAD TO WRITE A NUMBER DOWN PERIOD THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT."
The trap beatmaker then went after those who got into rap music a handful of years ago. "IF YOU STARTED LISTENING TO RAP MUSIC IN 2017 THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT."
He then concluded by typing, "IF YOU NEVER INTENTIONALLY WORE YOUR CLOTHES WITH THE TAGS STILL ON THEN YOU MIGHT WANNA SIT THIS ONE OUT."
Metro Boomin A FUTURISTIC SUMMA
Overall, he believes that those critiquing the tape are probably just too young to understand what it represents. Metro's goal from the jump with A FUTURISTIC SUMMA was to recreate that early 2000s trap sound. He did so the club-friendly beats and features.
Artists like Travis Porter, Young Dro, Roscoe Dash, J Money, Shad da God, T.I, and 2 Chainz are just a handful that he grabbed for this nostalgic feeling.
Metro dropped the 24-song, double disc tape this past Friday, August 1. It was initially supposed to release on July 22. But presumably due to some last-minute additions and tweaks, it was pushed back. He announced the project on July 4, dropping the lead single "Slide" featuring Roscoe Dash in tandem.