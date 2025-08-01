Metro Boomin takes it back to his high school days in latest mxitape, A Futuristic Summa, that remembers the infectious 2000s of Atlanta Hip Hop. The super producer shared that the new mixtape is his favorite. On Friday (August 1), he tweets, "THIS TAPE REALLY BRINGING ME BACK TO HIGH SCHOOL. THANKS TO EVERYONE INVOLVED!!! MOST FUN I EVER HAD MAKING A PROJECT!!! LONG LIVE STREET!!!"

Presented by DJ Spinz, the double-disc mixtape united Atlanta Hip Hop's past, present, and future. As the project developed, more Atlanta artists reached out to Metro, demanding involvement. A Futuristic Summa features the who's who of ATL rap, including Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Future, T.I., Waka Flocka Flame.

The mixtape pays homage to the Atlanta's "Futuristic Era" that took place in the early 2000s. Metro remembers the era's stars throughout the tape. Roscoe Dash, Yung L.A. The Rich Kidz, and J Money made the era what it is with memorable music. Metro Boomin began visiting Atlanta to produce music during the mid 2000s, with his late mom regularly driving him from St. Louis to Atlanta.

The mixtape follows a huge 2024 for the super producer, which included the release of two albums with Future in We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You.

A Futuristic Summa - Metro Boomin’

Official Tracklist

DISC 1

BLACK MIGO FOREVER (INTRO)

I WANTIT ALL.

THEY WANNA HAVE FUN

BUTTERFLIES (RIGHT NOW)

TAKE ME THRU DERE

LOOSE SCREWS

STEALIN ALL THE SWAG

WTF GOIN

ISSA PARTY

CLAP

SLIDE

MY LIL SHIT

STILL TURNT (FOREVER B$HOT

DISC 2

DRIP BBQ

I GO

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE

I LIKE THAT

BIRTHDAY

DONT STOP DANCIN

U DESERVE

OVERLÝ TRIMM

PARTYING & DRINKING

JERRY CURRY (LOVE & BASKETBALL)