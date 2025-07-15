Metro Boomin Reveals Release Date For His Mixtape "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA"

BY Zachary Horvath 279 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals
May 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis native and American record producer Metro Boomin walks out to through out a first pitch wearing the St. Louis Cardinals City Connect jersey before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Metro Boomin dropped the lead single "Slide" featuring Roscoe Dash, one of 16 "all new cast" members for this mixtape on July 4.

Metro Boomin's run of dominance in the trap lane over the last year and change is continuing later this month with the release of A FUTURISTIC SUMMA. That's the official title of his surprise mixtape which he announced on Independence Day. It will be arriving one week from today, July 22, making this an unorthodox but enticing change of pace for one of hip-hop's most acclaimed producers.

As of July 10, we have some other exciting details outside of when the tape is dropping. Thanks to a fan inquiring about the guest list on X, Metro Boomin confirmed that we will be receiving an "all new cast." One of those names is Roscoe Dash, who appeared on the lead single "Slide."

That was dropped on the St. Louis native's YouTube channel July 4 as well.

Dash, along with Quavo and JMoney (Atlanta rapper) are the two other guests out of 16. They will all be dispersed via a 20-song tracklist which Metro Boomin revealed via a 2000s-styled blog he created. That coincides with the vibe that the hitmaker is going for relating to Southern hip-hop in particular.

But in addition to all of this, we also have a cover on our hands thanks to NFR Podcast.

Read More: Lil Wayne & His Trump Lyrics: A Love Letter To Power

Metro Boomin New Mixtape

It definitely screams early 21st century rap cover with some more modern looking artwork at the same time. Kids running around with water guns and girls having a blast on top of an older-looking muscle car hint at what the sound of this tape will be. It appears he will be looking to blend the old with the new, which is intriguing.

There are some mini easter eggs on the cover such as the NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES logo appearing in random spots. Moreover, the kids with the water guns are wearing "RIP TAKEOFF" shirts, maybe suggesting that a posthumous feature from the Migos rapper could appear.

Overall, this should be a fun and different kind of listening experience from Metro Boomin. Luckily, we only have to wait seven more days.

Read More: Can Cardi B’s "Am I The Drama" Beat the Sophomore Slump?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Metro Boomin Details Mixtape A Futuristic Summa Hip Hop News Music Metro Boomin Reveals Exciting New Details For Upcoming Mixtape "A Futuristic Summa" 1316
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA Music Metro Boomin And Future Announce Two New Collaborative Albums 1.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
Comments 1