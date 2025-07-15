Metro Boomin dropped the lead single "Slide" featuring Roscoe Dash, one of 16 "all new cast" members for this mixtape on July 4.

It definitely screams early 21st century rap cover with some more modern looking artwork at the same time. Kids running around with water guns and girls having a blast on top of an older-looking muscle car hint at what the sound of this tape will be. It appears he will be looking to blend the old with the new, which is intriguing.

As of July 10, we have some other exciting details outside of when the tape is dropping. Thanks to a fan inquiring about the guest list on X, Metro Boomin confirmed that we will be receiving an "all new cast." One of those names is Roscoe Dash , who appeared on the lead single "Slide."

Metro Boomin 's run of dominance in the trap lane over the last year and change is continuing later this month with the release of A FUTURISTIC SUMMA. That's the official title of his surprise mixtape which he announced on Independence Day. It will be arriving one week from today, July 22, making this an unorthodox but enticing change of pace for one of hip-hop's most acclaimed producers.

