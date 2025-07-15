Metro Boomin's run of dominance in the trap lane over the last year and change is continuing later this month with the release of A FUTURISTIC SUMMA. That's the official title of his surprise mixtape which he announced on Independence Day. It will be arriving one week from today, July 22, making this an unorthodox but enticing change of pace for one of hip-hop's most acclaimed producers.
As of July 10, we have some other exciting details outside of when the tape is dropping. Thanks to a fan inquiring about the guest list on X, Metro Boomin confirmed that we will be receiving an "all new cast." One of those names is Roscoe Dash, who appeared on the lead single "Slide."
That was dropped on the St. Louis native's YouTube channel July 4 as well.
Dash, along with Quavo and JMoney (Atlanta rapper) are the two other guests out of 16. They will all be dispersed via a 20-song tracklist which Metro Boomin revealed via a 2000s-styled blog he created. That coincides with the vibe that the hitmaker is going for relating to Southern hip-hop in particular.
But in addition to all of this, we also have a cover on our hands thanks to NFR Podcast.
Metro Boomin New Mixtape
It definitely screams early 21st century rap cover with some more modern looking artwork at the same time. Kids running around with water guns and girls having a blast on top of an older-looking muscle car hint at what the sound of this tape will be. It appears he will be looking to blend the old with the new, which is intriguing.
There are some mini easter eggs on the cover such as the NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES logo appearing in random spots. Moreover, the kids with the water guns are wearing "RIP TAKEOFF" shirts, maybe suggesting that a posthumous feature from the Migos rapper could appear.
Overall, this should be a fun and different kind of listening experience from Metro Boomin. Luckily, we only have to wait seven more days.