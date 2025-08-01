News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
DJ Spinz
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Mixtapes
Metro Boomin Takes Us Back To Early 2000s ATL With Double-Disc Mixtape "A Futuristic Summa"
Metro Boomin’s latest mixtape pays tribute to the 2000s ATL hip hop known as “The Futuristic Era.” Acts like Yung L.A made the era.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 01, 2025
204 Views