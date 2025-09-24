Metro Boomin Accuser Demands Mistrial In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Last year, Metro Boomin was sued by a woman named Vanessa LeMaistre. She alleges that he sexually assaulted her after she blacked out at his studio in 2016. The producer vehemently denies the allegations and accuses LeMaistre of making her story up during an ayahuasca trip. According to him, the two of them had consensual sex, and the suit is nothing but a “classic celebrity shakedown.”

Yesterday (September 23), a jury heard opening arguments for the case. Already, LeMaistre's team is seeking a mistrial. Per Billboard, they allege that Metro Boomin's team made improper comments about their clients' sexual history without seeking judicial approval. Willemin insists that the jury has been tainted, and that there's “no possible way to undo” it.

“If plaintiff’s counsel was provided fair warning and a [hearing] was held, the claim that plaintiff engaged in consensual sex with the defendant prior to the sexual assault would have been precluded,” LeMaistre's attorney, Michael Willemin, argues. “And, even if the court made the determination that the claim of consensual sex pre-dating the sexual assault was far more probative than prejudicial, plaintiff would have known such information was going to be permitted and would certainly have addressed it in plaintiff’s opening statement.”

Metro Boomin Lawsuit

Metro Boomin attends the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit Kickoff Party at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

In her lawsuit, LeMaistre claims that she and Metro Boomin met in 2016, and that they “bonded over the ability of music to help people in their darkest moments.” She says this bond was “shattered” just a few months later after the alleged assault, which she alleges took place after she ingested alcohol and Xanax.

LeMaistre alleges that she got pregnant by Metro Boomin too, and that the alleged attack is described in his song "Rap Saved Me” with Offset, 21 Savage and Quavo.

“She took a Xanny, then she fainted," the chorus, rapped by 21 Savage and Offset, begins. "I’m from the gutter, ain’t no changing/ From the gutter, rap saved me/ She drive me crazy, have my baby."