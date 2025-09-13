Metro Boomin Claps Back At Fan Blaming Him For Drake & Future's Beef

BY Zachary Horvath 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals
May 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis native and American record producer Metro Boomin walks out to throw out a first pitch wearing the St. Louis Cardinals City Connect jersey before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
There's been a lot of speculation as to what really set the Drake and Future beef in motion, but many believe Metro Boomin is the source.

The rap beef craze is still very palpable thanks largely to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's clash in 2024. It's created a ripple effect, encouraging other MCs to go toe to toe. As a result, it's brought back the competitive nature of the genre.

While that is something that many longtime fans have thought has been missing, it's also created some unfortunate outcomes. As you all know, there are pros and cons to everything. Some listeners are now upset that they are being robbed of collaborations with artists that had been working together for years.

The Young Thug debacle is one major example of this as folks will maybe never get anymore Gunna joints. Wunna and Lil Baby are also cooked at the moment, as it seems the latter chose to side with the YSL boss.

But perhaps an even bigger partnership that's in a rough spot right now is Drake and Future's. They were arguably the duo in the 2010s, linking up for countless hit records. "Where Ya At," "Jumpman," "Big Rings," "Used to This," the list goes on.

But since last year, the energy in the room has been completely different. There are quite a few theories as to what directly caused their relationship to be what it is today.

Read More: Snoop Dogg, Queer Love, & Hip Hop's LGBTQIA+ Contradictions

Metro Boomin & Drake Beef
metro boomin
Image via Metro Boomin on X

Some point to an alleged feud over a girl that Drizzy seemingly addressed on Her Loss. But there's a large camp that accuses Metro Boomin of being the source. That's because the hitmaker and Pluto teamed up for WE DON'T TRUST YOU, which of course included "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Many viewed that as the St. Louis native leading the charge and amplifying the already bubbling tensions between Fewtch and Drake. That the led others to read into the former's lyrics on "Like That" and believe there were some subliminals for The Boy.

The Toronto native then addressed their fractured friendship throughout the diss tracks he had for Lamar as well.

But even though we are past the battle now, fans are still upset at Metro Boomin in 2025. So much so, that one passionate fan decided to call him out on X. Ironically, the tweet comes from a Drake fan who goes by Champagne6ixer.

"Ur f*cka*s the reason we ain’t getting no more pluto and drizzy f*ck your day," the user boldly said in response to Metro's daily "Thank God for the day!" tweet. Metro then hit back just as viciously writing, "cry me a river f*ck boy [loudly crying emoji]."

In previous interviews, he's stated that WE DON'T TRUST YOU wasn't a whole diss album direct at Drake. "People really think we sat for two years, making two albums [to be] like, 'Yo, f*ck this dude.' What kind of sh*t is that?" he told GQ in part. Overall, he clearly feels he's not the problem and he's going to stand by that.

Read More: Ranking The 8 Best Air Jordan 4 Collabs You Might Have Missed

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Day N Night Viral Metro Boomin Labeled #MetroGroomin After Concerning Tweets Resurface 25.7K
Forever Or Never Birthday Celebration Music Future Reveals Why Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Verse Frustrated Him 23.0K
The Future: A Gentlemans Club Music Should Drake & Future Reconcile? Social Media Users Debate After Pluto Retweets Young Thug 2.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.8K
Comments 4