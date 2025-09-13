The rap beef craze is still very palpable thanks largely to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's clash in 2024. It's created a ripple effect, encouraging other MCs to go toe to toe. As a result, it's brought back the competitive nature of the genre.

While that is something that many longtime fans have thought has been missing, it's also created some unfortunate outcomes. As you all know, there are pros and cons to everything. Some listeners are now upset that they are being robbed of collaborations with artists that had been working together for years.

The Young Thug debacle is one major example of this as folks will maybe never get anymore Gunna joints. Wunna and Lil Baby are also cooked at the moment, as it seems the latter chose to side with the YSL boss.

But perhaps an even bigger partnership that's in a rough spot right now is Drake and Future's. They were arguably the duo in the 2010s, linking up for countless hit records. "Where Ya At," "Jumpman," "Big Rings," "Used to This," the list goes on.

But since last year, the energy in the room has been completely different. There are quite a few theories as to what directly caused their relationship to be what it is today.

Metro Boomin & Drake Beef

Image via Metro Boomin on X

Some point to an alleged feud over a girl that Drizzy seemingly addressed on Her Loss. But there's a large camp that accuses Metro Boomin of being the source. That's because the hitmaker and Pluto teamed up for WE DON'T TRUST YOU, which of course included "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Many viewed that as the St. Louis native leading the charge and amplifying the already bubbling tensions between Fewtch and Drake. That the led others to read into the former's lyrics on "Like That" and believe there were some subliminals for The Boy.

The Toronto native then addressed their fractured friendship throughout the diss tracks he had for Lamar as well.

But even though we are past the battle now, fans are still upset at Metro Boomin in 2025. So much so, that one passionate fan decided to call him out on X. Ironically, the tweet comes from a Drake fan who goes by Champagne6ixer.

"Ur f*cka*s the reason we ain’t getting no more pluto and drizzy f*ck your day," the user boldly said in response to Metro's daily "Thank God for the day!" tweet. Metro then hit back just as viciously writing, "cry me a river f*ck boy [loudly crying emoji]."

In previous interviews, he's stated that WE DON'T TRUST YOU wasn't a whole diss album direct at Drake. "People really think we sat for two years, making two albums [to be] like, 'Yo, f*ck this dude.' What kind of sh*t is that?" he told GQ in part. Overall, he clearly feels he's not the problem and he's going to stand by that.