Future Reveals Why Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Verse Frustrated Him

He felt the verse was 'f**ked up.'

Future has had quite a year. He dropped three stellar albums in ten months, two of which were made in collaboration with Metro Boomin. The duo will be featured in an upcoming GQ interview to discuss their historic output. There were candid discussions about the process of creating together, but the biggest takeaway from the interview was the way Future's felt toward Kendrick Lamar. Dot's verse on "Like That" catapulted the song to number one, but Pluto felt he was slighted by a verse that openly dissed Drake and J. Cole.

It may sound like an odd reason to be angry, but Future remained steadfast. He ultimately felt that K. Dot excluded him from discussion of the "Big Three" on his own song. "He said 'Big Three' on my song," the rapper noted. "I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad; I’m still confused about that." Future was also frustrated by the fact that nobody, peers or fans, asked how he felt about being excluded from the "Big Three" discussion. He perceived this, in some ways, as being more offensive that the direct disses that Drake and Cole received. "Nobody cares about what I think," Future added. "That’s what was so f*cked up about the sh*t."

Future Is Still "Confused" About His Big Three Exclusion

Future holds Kendrick Lamar responsible for not taking him seriously on his own song. He points to the other so-called members of the "Big Three," however, when it came to their responses. Future believed he had far more reason to be offended by Dot's verse than Drizzy or Cole. "I ain’t part of this Big Three, I’m nobody on my song, man," he told GQ. "If I didn’t get mad, nobody should have gotten mad! Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song?" The part of the interview that has confused most fans, though, is when Future claimed to be unaware of the brewing "Big Three" beef.