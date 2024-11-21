Metro Boomin Explains Why He "Regrets" Dissing Drake On Twitter

He claimed it was out of character.

Metro Boomin and Future have the honor of being two of GQ's men of the year. They will be featured in an upcoming profile, and hip hop personality Elliott Wilson shared excerpts of their interview on Nov. 20. The interview revolved around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud that both men played a role in. Metro Boomin, in particular, made his disdain for Drake clearing during the peak of the feud. Now, however, the producer is singing a different tune. He told GQ that he regretted the way the whole thing went down, and felt his actions were out of character.

Metro Boomin admits he was frustrated by the fact Drake dissed him on record. Metro isn't a rapper, obviously, so he felt compelled to respond via social media. This was the decision he came to regret. "Now I did have my moment online, which I do regret," he explained. "I should have been stronger than that. That was out of character for me." Metro Boomin backpedaled, somewhat, and said that he didn't have a musical voice the same way Drake did, so social media was the next best option. At least, he felt it was at the time. "So you’re going to just sh*t on me on all of these songs," he told GQ. "I’m not going to get in the booth, so I’m finna tweet at you."

Metro Boomin Claimed Drake "Really Hurt" Him

It's worth noting that Metro Boomin did use music to get back at Drake during the feud. Metro's "BBL Drizzy" instrumental went viral on social media, and even led to a challenge in which fans hopped on the beat to diss the 6 God. We digress. Metro Boomin said that the whole conflict between him and Drake stemmed from a personal slight. It was not over a woman, as some have theorized. "We had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that," Metro Boomin asserted. "It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me."

Metro also shot down the notion that him and Future based their collab albums around their shared disdain for Drake. He mocked the notion that they would spend time and money just to hate on another artist. "That's some serious hate," he remarked. Future also gave his two cents on the Drake feud during the GQ interview. He spent more time talking about Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse, though, and the ways in which he felt slighted not being mentioned as part of the "Big Three."

