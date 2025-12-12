Drake Has Reportedly Apologized To Metro Boomin Multiple Times

The hip-hop world hasn't had a Drake and Metro Boomin collab in quite some time. The last time the latter was credited alongside the Toronto MC was on "More M's" off of Her Loss. As a result, many have been dying to hear them together again. But if you didn't know, there's a reason for that.

The respective superstars have been feuding since the end of 2022, the same year Her Loss dropped. Their beef hasn't been as loud as Drizzy and Kendrick's, for example. But it's still been quite palpable. Thankfully, we have some promising news by way of 21 Savage, who's extremely close with both artists.

During his interview with Big Bank on Perspektives With Bank, he reveals that Drizzy has made a lot of progress with Metro. According to Savage, he's done so by apologizing "multiple times." As a result, the beat smith has become more accepting of a reunion, musically speaking.

"Metro felt a certain type of way about something," 21 begins. "Drake told me and Metro that he understood where he was wrong and he apologized multiple times. Now, Metro is kind of more open minded... I feel like in the future, the near future, we'll see them work together again."

Why Do Drake & Metro Boomin Have Beef?

That's certainly great to hear that things are on the up and up. From what we learned from Young Thug's leaked jail calls earlier this year, it sounded like Drake really hurt Metro.

If you don't remember, the YSL head honcho revealed the reason behind their friendship falling apart. Months prior to HEROES & VILLAINS release, Metro's mom, Leslie Wayne passed away. According to Thugger, Drake wasn't being that good of a friend after that happened and was more focused on trying to get on that album.

In part, Young Thug said, "you come back two three weeks later like, 'Yo, let me get this song...' instead of figuring it out... You using the fact that you’re Drake as a weapon now." He also added, "He probably just sent some stupid condolences…instead of giving him some wisdom or something real..."

If you're curious, Drake was eager to get on "Trance," which wound up featuring Travis Scott and Thug. Audio of The Boy's version did leak online as well, though.