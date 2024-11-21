Metro Boomin Gets Brutally Honest About “Personal Issue” With Drake

In an upcoming interview with GQ recently teased by Elliott Wilson, Metro Boomin and Future discuss their collaborative albums, creative processes, and more. Unsurprisingly, they also talk about the viral feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar which erupted partially due to the latter's appearance on their We Don't Trust You track "Like That."
Metro even opened up about the root of his own issues with the Toronto rapper, and while he didn't give specifics, made it clear that it's personal. “Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that,” he explained. “It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me."
Metro Boomin Admits Unnamed Personal Issue With Drake "Really Hurt" Him
Metro continued, noting how there was nothing out of the ordinary about their falling out, besides the fact that they're both public figures. “If you take all the rap entertainment out of it, it’s like, have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day. It’s just regular sh*t. This just happens to have an audience," he said.
This was far from the only vulnerable moment of the interview, however. Metro Boomin also took the opportunity to admit that he regrets going after Drake on X. "Now I did have my moment online, which I do regret. I should have been stronger than that. That was out of character for me. But at a certain point, it’s like, I don’t rap, bro, so you’re going to just sh*t on me on all of these songs... I’m not going to get in the booth, so I’m finna tweet at you," he stated.