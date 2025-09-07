Metro Boomin has tapped one of the country’s most prominent memory experts as his civil sexual assault case moves toward trial later this month. Complex reported on the latest development on Saturday (September 6).

According to court documents, the producer’s defense team has retained psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Loftus, whose research on the reliability of memory has shaped courtroom testimony for decades. Loftus has served as an expert witness or consultant in more than 300 cases, including matters involving Michael Jackson, Martha Stewart and Rodney King. She is expected to testify when proceedings begin in September.

The case stems from a lawsuit brought by Vanessa LeMaistre, who alleges Metro sexually assaulted her in 2016. LeMaistre claims the producer gave her Xanax and alcohol while she was grieving the death of her infant son.

She further alleges the encounter resulted in a pregnancy that ended in abortion. Metro referenced the incident in his 2017 song “Rap Saved Me.” Metro has denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit “a pure shakedown” and maintaining the encounter was consensual.

Metro Boom Sexual Assault Trial

In a report submitted ahead of a Sept. 8 pretrial conference, Loftus wrote that she identified “significant memory issues” in the plaintiff’s account. She noted that LeMaistre’s journal suggested she sought further contact with Metro after the alleged assault.

She claimed that additional “memories” were added to her complaint after participating in an ayahuasca ceremony in 2024. Loftus also said LeMaistre attempted to amend parts of her medical record tied to her 2016 abortion. She acknowledged that more discovery could clarify those changes.

The defense has also enlisted psychologist Dr. April D. Thames, who has performed more than 1,500 psychological assessments. Thames said LeMaistre may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.

While noting trauma responses can differ, Thames argued that her post-incident contact with Metro “characterized by affection or re-engagement” raised questions about the credibility and internal consistency of her allegations.