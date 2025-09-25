Metro Boomin Addresses Sexual Assault Trial's Verdict & Young Thug's Visit

Metro Boomin will be able to close out his busy 2025 on a more calm note, as his sexual assault trial reached a verdict today (Thursday, September 25). For those unaware, a woman named Vanessa LeMaistre launched a lawsuit last October accusing him of drugging, sexually assaulting, and impregnating her back in 2016.

The jury in federal Los Angeles court found the producer not guilty on all four counts of sexual assault and sexual battery. Journalist Meghann Cuniff recently took to Twitter to share his reported reaction to the verdict and to one of his friends supporting him at the courthouse. Young Thug went to express solidarity with his collaborator.

"I’m blessed and glad the truth prevailed," Metro Boomin stated regarding the allegations against him. He reportedly relayed this message to reporters outside of the courthouse after the jury in the case revealed their verdict.

In addition, the St. Louis artist reportedly said that Thugger's presence on Wednesday (September 24) "meant the world to him," according to Cuniff. "His only court experience before this was watching the YSL trial," she reported.

For those unaware, Metro Boomin and Young Thug's bond is a little bit unclear these days... Or at least, it's dealing with a lot of context and conflicting loyalties. This is because of the jail call leak scandal that the Atlanta spitter recently faced, which mentioned Metro on at least one significant occasion.

Furthermore, this was when Thug spoke on Drake and his beef with the beatsmith, claiming that the Toronto superstar was too dismissive regarding Metro's mother's passing. Since then, though, the YSL head honcho apologized to everyone he spoke on, and hopes they can all come together once more.

While supporting Metro Boomin, Young Thug addressed conflict in the rap game. He scolded a reporter for asking him a question about Gunna, whom he says he still has love for despite holding a lot of animosity over his YSL RICO plea deal.