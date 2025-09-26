Music producer Metro Boomin was cleared Thursday of four sexual assault claims brought by plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre. The verdict closes a year-long legal dispute that he said exacted heavy personal and financial costs.

Metro, whose legal name is Leland Wayne, was found not liable following a jury trial. Hours later, he issued a brief message on X, formerly Twitter, signing off with, “with love, Leland Wayne [Purple Heart emoji].” The reserved post contrasted with the detailed statement he released after the verdict, where he described the case as a damaging and draining ordeal.

“I’m grateful and thankful to God that I can finally put all of this nonsense behind me,” Wayne said. He added that the allegations were especially shocking given “how I treat others and represent myself,” calling them “disgusting and heinous.”

Though vindicated in court, Wayne said the process left him with what he called “a long list of losses.” He cited large amounts of time and money spent defending himself, as well as “incalculable” opportunities and revenue that never reached him or his team.

“Metro Boomin is more than a stage name or family-friendly brand but a superhero in the eyes of many children and adults around the world,” he said, adding that the accusations damaged that image.

Metro Boomin’s Official Statement On Sexual Assault Verdict

Wayne also emphasized the impact on his family, particularly his younger siblings whom he legally adopted. “Just imagine what they have been through in a time where almost any kid from the age 9 and up has access to a smartphone or tablet,” he said.

The producer criticized both the plaintiff and her attorneys, accusing them of pursuing claims “with no legs or merit.” He thanked his legal team at Sanders Roberts—Lawrence Hinkle, Justin H. Sanders and Bobby D. Daniels—along with the judge and jury for their work in reaching what he called “truth and justice within all of this nonsense.”