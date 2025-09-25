News
Civil Trial
Crime
Metro Boomin Shares Official Statement After Being Cleared Of All Sexual Assault Claims
Metro Boomin was accused of sexually assaulting Vanessa LeMaistre in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2016. The lawsuit was filed in 2024.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 25, 2025
