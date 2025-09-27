Media personality DJ Vlad is weighing in on the outcome of Metro Boomin’s sexual assault trial, framing the producer’s legal victory as bittersweet. On September 25, a Los Angeles federal jury cleared Metro, ruling him “not liable” on all four counts. But according to Vlad, the win still came at a steep price.

In a string of tweets, Vlad suggested Metro’s refusal to settle was both a show of principle and a financial gamble. “So Metro Boomin was just found not liable on all 4 counts of sexual assault. He probably spend half a million taking it court because he refused to settle,” Vlad tweets.

The commentary highlighted how expensive it can be for public figures to fight allegations in court, even when they prevail. Vlad then turned his attention to what he called a lack of consequences for the accuser.

“Do you know what happens to the accuser? Nothing. She had a lawyer on contingency so the whole case was free. She gets to go back to her private life like nothing happened while Metro is out half a ticket and will always have some people think that he actually got away with it because he had high priced lawyers.”

DJ Vlad On Metro Boomin Verdict

The post displayed a frustration shared by many in the hip-hop community—that reputation damage lingers even after acquittal. Vlad implied that Metro’s name will never be fully cleared in the public eye, despite the jury’s verdict. When fans suggested Metro should countersue, Vlad dismissed the idea as a waste of time.

“He can file a lawsuit, but she won’t be able to afford a lawyer, now that she doesn’t have a free one. So she won’t show up to court, and he will win a default judgment. He won’t be able to collect any money from her because she doesn’t have any real money. So after spending $100k on legal fees, he walks away with nothing.”