DJ Vlad Claims Cassie Is Just As Guilty As Diddy After Trial Verdict

DJ Vlad went off on Cassie Ventura after Judge Arun Subramanian rejected Diddy's bond package proposal on Wednesday afternoon. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the VladTV founder blasted Cassie, accusing her of allegedly being guilty of the same crimes as Diddy. While the jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, they did find him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Cassie is guilty of the same prostitution charges Diddy was just convicted of," Vlad wrote. "I interviewed 3 of the male escorts. All 3 of them said the same thing - Cassie picked them, contacted them for freak offs, enjoyed the experiences and paid them. Meanwhile, she’s sitting on $30M and writing letters to the judge asking him not to give Diddy bail.”

In another post, he referenced Cassie's lawyer speaking out against Diddy's bond proposal: “Cassie got $20M out of Diddy, got him locked up for 9 months, publicly embarrassed him for the rest of his life, made him lose hundreds of millions in business deals, he's still potentially facing years in prison, and she goes and writes a letter asking the judge not to grant him bond until his sentencing. This is what deep hate and unhappiness looks like.”

Diddy Trial Verdict

DJ Vlad isn't the first person to weigh in on the verdict in Diddy's trial. Funk Flex also called out Cassie specifically in a post on social media. Taking to Instagram, he advised her to make peace with the situation and stop targeting the Bad Boy mogul. "I THINK CASSIE HAS BEEN THROUGH ALOT ESPECIALLY AT A YOUNG AGE," Flex captioned his post. "SHE IS SUCH A NICE PERSON AND ALWAYS GAVE OFF GOOD ENERGY! I HOPE HER AND HER FAMILY OVERCOME ALL OF THE PAIN THEY ARE GOING THROUGH! THE ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS IS A DANGEROUS ENVIRONMENT THAT EVERYONE IS NOT BUILT FOR!