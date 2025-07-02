Joe Tacopina Blasts Prosecutors After Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict

BY Cole Blake 572 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-CRIME-COURT-ASAP
Defense attorney Joe Tacopina for Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, questions a witness in the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for a preliminary hearing in his assault with a semiautomatic firearm case in Los Angeles, California, on 20 November 2023. The charges stem from a November 2021 incident where Rocky allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at Terell Ephron and fired multiple times. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The jury in Diddy's highly-publicized trial found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering on Wednesday.

Joe Tacopina tore into prosecutors in Diddy's criminal trial on Wednesday after the jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Discussing the outcome of the case on TMZ's weekly series on Tubi, United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial, the celebrity attorney shut down the prosecution's argument for a racketeering charge. Tacopina previously represented A$AP Rocky in his assault case, earlier this year.

In particular, Tacopina called back to the testimony of Capricorn Clark. While on the stand, she alleged that Diddy had her kidnapped and made to take a lie detector test for several days after some of his jewelry went missing. Addressing the claim, Tacopina noted that cross examination revealed she later tried to get her job back working for Diddy as his personal assistant.

Read More: Joe Tacopina Reveals ASAP Rocky Recognized Rihanna's Smell In Court

Diddy Trial Verdict

Despite the jury finding Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, they did find him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In turn, Judge Arun Subramanian set a bail hearing for him at 5:00 PM, ET. The defense offered $1 million bond plus travel restrictions, drug testing, and “all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision," according to CNN.

Despite the offer, Subramanian ruled against letting Diddy out ahead of his sentencing. He referenced the Bad Boy mogul's prior attempting at getting bail and suggested nothing has changed in that regard. “At trial, the defense conceded defendant’s violence in personal relationships saying ‘it happened’ in relation to Cassie Venture and Jane,” Subramanian noted. He added that Diddy demonstrated a disregard for the law by continuing illegal behavior even after authorities searched his properties. “This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence,” he said.

For now, Subramanian proposed a sentencing date of October 3, but admitted he'd consider moving it up at the request of the defense. The prosecution wants to conduct a pre-sentencing investigation before then. Prosecutor Maurene Comey said the court doesn't has enough information to properly sentence Diddy at this point.

Read More: Joe Tacopina Slams Tony Buzbee For Jay-Z & Diddy Lawsuit: “It's Despicable”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Donald Trump Found Liable For Sexual Abuse And Defamation Of E. Jean Carroll Music Joe Tacopina Breaks Silence On Defending Tory Lanez's Lawyer In Case Involving Harvey Weinstein 1.7K
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Recalls The Emotional Moment Rihanna Decided To Name Her Next Son After Him 1.7K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-COURT-A$AP-ROCKY Relationships Rihanna Went Behind ASAP Rocky's Back To Support Him At Assault Trial 2.3K
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Crime Joe Tacopina, A$AP Rocky's Attorney, Eviscerates A$AP Relli, The Worst Witness Ever 1071