Joe Tacopina Blasts Prosecutors After Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict

Joe Tacopina tore into prosecutors in Diddy's criminal trial on Wednesday after the jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Discussing the outcome of the case on TMZ's weekly series on Tubi, United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial, the celebrity attorney shut down the prosecution's argument for a racketeering charge. Tacopina previously represented A$AP Rocky in his assault case, earlier this year.

In particular, Tacopina called back to the testimony of Capricorn Clark. While on the stand, she alleged that Diddy had her kidnapped and made to take a lie detector test for several days after some of his jewelry went missing. Addressing the claim, Tacopina noted that cross examination revealed she later tried to get her job back working for Diddy as his personal assistant.

Diddy Trial Verdict

Despite the jury finding Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, they did find him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In turn, Judge Arun Subramanian set a bail hearing for him at 5:00 PM, ET. The defense offered $1 million bond plus travel restrictions, drug testing, and “all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision," according to CNN.

Despite the offer, Subramanian ruled against letting Diddy out ahead of his sentencing. He referenced the Bad Boy mogul's prior attempting at getting bail and suggested nothing has changed in that regard. “At trial, the defense conceded defendant’s violence in personal relationships saying ‘it happened’ in relation to Cassie Venture and Jane,” Subramanian noted. He added that Diddy demonstrated a disregard for the law by continuing illegal behavior even after authorities searched his properties. “This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence,” he said.