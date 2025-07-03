"The Punisher" Thinks Diddy Trial's Jury Reached The Right Verdict

Mar 12, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Voletta Wallace and Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lil Kim during a game where the Brooklyn Nets honored the life and legacy of Christopher Wallace a.k.a. "Biggie Smalls" during the game against New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Sharay Hayes, a male dancer who testified in the Diddy trial, expressed concern for how Cassie and "Jane" caught scrutiny from the public.

Many witnesses testified in the Diddy trial, and many have already reacted to the mixed verdict that his jury handed down on Wednesday (July 2). For those unaware, the convicted him on transportation to engage in prostitution charges, but acquitted him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

TMZ recently spoke with Sharay "The Punisher" Hayes to get his reaction to the verdict as one of the trial's many witnesses on the stand. Hayes is a male dancer who allegedly participated in Sean Combs' alleged "freak-off" parties with Cassie Ventura and others.

Furthermore, he thinks that the jury reached the right verdict in this case, and he even posited that his witness testimony might have helped the Bad Boy mogul's case. He reportedly spoke to the outlet just hours after the jury handed the verdict down. For the record, the transportation charges represent a maximum combined sentence of 20 years, but folks doubt this will be the outcome.

Elsewhere, Hayes reportedly remarked how he interpreted this trial as a domestic violence issue, not as a evidence-proven takedown of alleged sex trafficking. Specifically, "The Punisher" reportedly referred to Diddy's relationships with Cassie and the anonymous "Jane" as long-term consensual bonds that the jury could not ignore.

However, Hayes also expressed concern, sympathy, and lament when it comes to these alleged female victims. This is because their private sex lives blew up for the whole world to see, and he made sure to emphasize the undue pain and suffering they endured as a result of all this.

Diddy Verdict
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Diddy verdict caught divisive reactions online, whether it's outraged folks expressing indignation or supporters celebrating the outcome. There is still a long way to go for the New York artist and executive, though. When it comes to his future, some big decisions will come through in three months' time.

According to various news reports, after Diddy's bond denial, the court will sentence him on October 3. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will likely continue to clash over each side's desired sentence up to the date. In fact, there is a slight possibility that Judge Arun Subramanian credits the time Combs already spent behind bars.

