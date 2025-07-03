Funk Flex Claims Cassie Is Not A Victim After Diddy Verdict

In Diddy's criminal case, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. It was a controversial verdict, especially given the reactions and claims that folks have been making in its aftermath, such as some recent remarks from Funk Flex about Cassie.

The iconic hip-hop DJ already issued a statement about the verdict, hoping that everyone involved can "move on" from this "stretch and witch hunt." As caught by AllHipHop, he took to Instagram to react to Cassie Ventura's legal team's statement about the verdict.

"I THINK CASSIE HAS BEEN THROUGH ALOT ESPECIALLY AT A YOUNG AGE," Flex captioned his post. "SHE IS SUCH A NICE PERSON AND ALWAYS GAVE OFF GOOD ENERGY! I HOPE HER AND HER FAMILY OVERCOME ALL OF THE PAIN THEY ARE GOING THROUGH! THE ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS IS A DANGEROUS ENVIRONMENT THAT EVERYONE IS NOT BUILT FOR!

"I DO THINK YOU AND YOUR LAWYERS SHOULD GIVE IT A REST!" he claimed. "YOU THREATENED TO DROP A BOOK THEN GOT PAID OUT TO NOT DROP THE BOOK! ( IF YOU CARED SO MUCH TO GET YOUR MESSAGE OUT YOU WOULD OF DROPPED THE BOOK) I GET IT… ITS A CASE.. YOU HAD TO TESTIFY, YOU 30Mil UP AND 10Mil UP FROM HOTEL! YOU PLAN THIS 'LICK' PLEASE DONT BE MAD AT ME BUT I DONT SEE U AS A 'VICTIM.' YOU WAS YOUNG, DIDDY MADE BAD CHOICES AND YOU MADE BAD CHOICES! WHEN DO U PLAN TO TEACH GIRLS NOT TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES YOU MADE? JUST MY OPINION! @cassie."

This post from Funk Flex sparked a lot of backlash, especially considering Cassie's witness testimony in the Diddy trial. However, many other folks continue to draw conclusions about the totality of this case based on the specific verdict.