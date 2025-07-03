Funk Flex Claims Cassie Is Not A Victim After Diddy Verdict

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 611 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Funk Flex Cassie Not A Victim Diddy Verdict Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Funk Flex previously reacted to the Diddy verdict by hoping that Cassie and everyone else can "move on" from the case.

In Diddy's criminal case, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. It was a controversial verdict, especially given the reactions and claims that folks have been making in its aftermath, such as some recent remarks from Funk Flex about Cassie.

The iconic hip-hop DJ already issued a statement about the verdict, hoping that everyone involved can "move on" from this "stretch and witch hunt." As caught by AllHipHop, he took to Instagram to react to Cassie Ventura's legal team's statement about the verdict.

"I THINK CASSIE HAS BEEN THROUGH ALOT ESPECIALLY AT A YOUNG AGE," Flex captioned his post. "SHE IS SUCH A NICE PERSON AND ALWAYS GAVE OFF GOOD ENERGY! I HOPE HER AND HER FAMILY OVERCOME ALL OF THE PAIN THEY ARE GOING THROUGH! THE ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS IS A DANGEROUS ENVIRONMENT THAT EVERYONE IS NOT BUILT FOR!

"I DO THINK YOU AND YOUR LAWYERS SHOULD GIVE IT A REST!" he claimed. "YOU THREATENED TO DROP A BOOK THEN GOT PAID OUT TO NOT DROP THE BOOK! ( IF YOU CARED SO MUCH TO GET YOUR MESSAGE OUT YOU WOULD OF DROPPED THE BOOK) I GET IT… ITS A CASE.. YOU HAD TO TESTIFY, YOU 30Mil UP AND 10Mil UP FROM HOTEL! YOU PLAN THIS 'LICK' PLEASE DONT BE MAD AT ME BUT I DONT SEE U AS A 'VICTIM.' YOU WAS YOUNG, DIDDY MADE BAD CHOICES AND YOU MADE BAD CHOICES! WHEN DO U PLAN TO TEACH GIRLS NOT TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES YOU MADE? JUST MY OPINION! @cassie."

Read More: King Combs Delivers Ecstatic Message To Fans Following Diddy's Mixed Verdict

Diddy Verdict

This post from Funk Flex sparked a lot of backlash, especially considering Cassie's witness testimony in the Diddy trial. However, many other folks continue to draw conclusions about the totality of this case based on the specific verdict.

As such, we don't expect this to become any less of a controversy. As Diddy awaits his next step following a denial of bond, we will see if he issues any statements in regards to the allegations against him. In the meantime, folks will continue to debate this shocking outcome.

Read More: Cassie's Friend Begs Judge Not To Release Diddy After Not Guilty Verdict

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.3K
Sean Combs Hosts Esso Nightclub Music Funk Flex Hopes Everyone Can "Move On" After Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict 708
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.3K