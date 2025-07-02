Diddy Denied Bail Following Mixed Verdict

Diddy is heading back into custody as Judge Arun Subramanian has decided to not let him get out on bond. Per Matthew Russell Lee for the Inner City Press, the two guilty counts are what keeping behind bars. "I've read the parties submissions and others. The jury convicted the defendant of Counts 3 and 5. For the following reasons, bail is denied."
Of course, those two are both of the transportation with intent to commit prostitution counts. Diddy did avoid the more serious counts of sex trafficking and racketeering, the latter of which would have given him life in prison. As it stands, the mogul could face up to 20 years. Each prostitution count equates to 10 years.
But there's also a chance that he could get time served and could go home a lot sooner. However, that will be deliberated at another date. For now, Diddy is going to have to retreat to jail, presumably the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.
The father of seven had been there since his mid-September arrest and it's been far from a clean and safe environment. He reportedly shook his head profusely when Judge Subramanian asked him if he wanted to return there.
Diddy Prison Sentence
Overall, it's not the ending that he nor his family was envisioning but things could be better down the road. Just moments ago, we reported on King Combs reaction outside of the Manhattan courthouse. He was simply ecstatic and quite sure that his dad was going to be a free man today.
"We love y’all, we love everybody watching. I’m so happy my pops coming home, God bless and God bless the whole world," he told those watching ABC News. Moreover, one of his potential sisters added that she was "happy and thankful" for the results.
Diddy did offer a bail package earlier today that included $1 million, surrendering his passport to Pretrial Services, complying with drug testing as ordered by Pretrial Services, various travel restrictions, and "all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision."
As for when Diddy's sentencing will be, Rap TV reports that October 3, 2025, is the day.
Read More: Who Is India Love? The OG Instagram Baddie