Diddy Denied Bail Following Mixed Verdict

Diddy and his family were relieved and happy with the final results of his trial, but he will have to go back to jail for now.

Overall, it's not the ending that he nor his family was envisioning but things could be better down the road. Just moments ago, we reported on King Combs reaction outside of the Manhattan courthouse. He was simply ecstatic and quite sure that his dad was going to be a free man today.

Of course, those two are both of the transportation with intent to commit prostitution counts. Diddy did avoid the more serious counts of sex trafficking and racketeering, the latter of which would have given him life in prison. As it stands, the mogul could face up to 20 years. Each prostitution count equates to 10 years.

Diddy is heading back into custody as Judge Arun Subramanian has decided to not let him get out on bond. Per Matthew Russell Lee for the Inner City Press, the two guilty counts are what keeping behind bars. "I've read the parties submissions and others. The jury convicted the defendant of Counts 3 and 5. For the following reasons, bail is denied."

