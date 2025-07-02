The Diddy trial concluded on Wednesday (July 2) with a not guilty verdict on racketeering and sex trafficking charges and a guilty verdict on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. As expected, it became an immediately controversial decision no matter what you thought of Sean Combs' case. But he couldn't care less about public opinion right now.

Instead, the Bad Boy mogul's only concern right now is simple: getting back home. Journalist Nancy Dillon shared his proposed bond package on Twitter, which comes as both prosecution and defense attorneys await Judge Arun Subramanian's sentence. The release conditions the defense team proposed would have nothing to do with his eventual sentence, although there could be some overlap depending on how this looks.

Nevertheless, here's the breakdown. Diddy's bail package proposal includes one million United States dollars, surrendering his passport to Pretrial Services, complying with drug testing as ordered by Pretrial Services, various travel restrictions, and "all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision." Combs, his mother, his sister, and the mother of his oldest daughter cosigned this package.

As for the travel restrictions, this would limit the New York artist and executive's movements to only certain districts in Florida, California, New York, and New Jersey. These include the Southern District of Florida and the Central District of California, presumably where his homes are. Combs would be able to go to New York's Southern District to go to court and meet with counsel, and to the state's Eastern District or the District of New Jersey. However, that's only in the case that his travel to and from New York would involve an airport in either District.

Diddy Verdict

Meanwhile, reactions to the Diddy verdict have been divisive. Some expressed disappointment and disgust over the failure to provide accountability for alleged crimes, whereas Combs' supporters are happy this process is over.

To be clear, this bond package still needs Judge Arun Subramanian's approval to enter into effect, so we will see if he approves of it or not ahead of sentencing. This is the beginning of the end for this scandal, which has been shocking to see.