Diddy isn't sure what the official end result of his verdict will be, but he seems pretty confident that he won't be going behind bars. Per TMZ, after he learned about what he was being charged with he turned to his family and quoted his 2010 hit, "Coming Home." "I'm coming home," the mogul said.

He did so specifically after the not guilty verdicts were reached on the racketeering and sex trafficking counts. The outlet says he nodded at his mother, Janice, his three kids, Dana Tran, the mom of his youngest child, and a plethora of extended family members.

Overall, it was an emotional rollercoaster for Diddy and his defense team as the jury read off each of their verdicts. There was a huge weight lifted off his and reps' shoulders, especially when they didn't find him guilty of racketeering.

Then, on the second not guilty count, sex trafficking of Cassie, "ohhh's" rang throughout the New York courthouse. This is when Diddy began to get teary as he reportedly was rubbing his eyes and shoving his face into his palms.

After that, there was a moment of stillness once the Bad Boy mogul was found guilty of transportation for prostitution of Cassie. But emotions were quick to surface again once as Diddy was acquitted on trafficking "Jane."

Diddy Verdict

Despite him being guilty of count five, prostitution of "Jane," he mouthed "thank you" to the jury. However, they didn't react one bit.

Afterwards, Judge Arun Subramanian asked if Diddy wanted to go back to the MDC in Brooklyn. Unsurprisingly, he shook his head. As of yet, we aren't sure if he will be able to be released from custody ahead of his sentencing.

He can now face up to 20 years in prison, but he does avoid the worst-case scenario which was life. He would have been behind bars for that long had he been found guilty on the RICO count.