Meet Anto Dotcom & Raffi Keuhnelian: The Architects Behind The Marketing Giant, MusicPromoToday

There is no denying that the music industry can be a pretty scary place for a new artist. You are immediately placed into a huge pool of musicians who are all vying for the same thing: success. Overall, obtaining this success can feel like an almost impossible task. After all, with so many artists in the marketplace, how can you set yourself apart from the crowd? Even if you have all of the talent in the world, someone has to notice you. Visibility is just the beginning; once noticed, artists must engage and cultivate a dedicated audience.

Navigating this complex environment is challenging for someone who may not know where to start. That is where Anto Dotcom and Raffi Keuhnelian come in. As the visionaries behind MusicPromoToday, a premier music marketing agency working with some of the most prominent global superstars, they are redefining how artists grow and succeed in the digital age. Their mission is clear: empower recording artists with innovative strategies through social media, streaming, and mainstream recognition. For artists unsure of how to maneuver the evolving music industry, MusicPromoToday is the ultimate strategic partner.

Since its founding nearly two decades ago, MusicPromoToday has established itself as a trailblazer in North American music marketing, going above and beyond for the artists who seek it out. As Keuhnelian revealed, that early growth was rooted in building trust and delivering exceptional results: “We committed fully to every artist we worked with. Our approach was highly personalized for every artist, dedicating substantial time and effort to each campaign. That hands-on approach fostered genuine relationships and remarkable word-of-mouth growth, which helped us expand our reach over the years. The success of our projects was a direct reflection of our unwavering dedication and collaborative effort."

While their core focus remains on American acts, their influence spans continents, collaborating with artists from Japan, France, the UK, Italy, Albania, and beyond. MusicPromoToday is not only ahead of the music marketing curve, but it actively bridges the gap between music and global brands. Through strategic crossover campaigns, they’ve helped artists align with powerhouses like Lanvin, Schiaparelli, Lamborghini, Yves Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Philipp Plein, Reebok, Aston Martin, and more, positioning music as the heartbeat of modern lifestyle and culture.

This is an example of Anto Dotcom and Raffi Keuhnelian’s philosophy while running MusicPromoToday. It’s simple. If the client is ready to put in the work, then they are willing to go above and beyond for the artist.

“Our team works tirelessly to tailor innovative campaigns, producing content, amplifying reach, and making strategic connections. However, the real drive comes from artists who are proactive and engaged. When we see an artist willing to put in the effort, we dedicate ourselves fully to helping them succeed. It’s a collaborative journey. When the artist commits, we give 110%. That’s our ethos in every project.”

But how does MusicPromoToday help an artist become a superstar? Well, it’s all about taking risks and not being afraid to innovate and adapt. Before social media was what it is now, Anto Dotcom and Keuhnelian had a vision. They saw where the world was going, and they executed. This foresight made them look like marketing geniuses in the eyes of clients. To this day, the artists they work with still feel that way.

Image via MusicPromoToday

“While many traditional marketers hesitated during the rise of social media, we embraced experimentation early on,” Keuhnelian explains. “Anto and I recognized where the industry was headed and adapted quickly; our agility and willingness to take calculated risks have kept us ahead of the curve.”

“Nearly 15 years ago, I led major campaigns for both Swizz Beatz (Monster Mondays) and Cash Money Records, promoting singles and music videos at a time when there was no social media playbook,” Anto Dotcom explains. “Back then, we relied on blogs, forums, and hashtags. Today, it's about understanding algorithms, platform momentum, and viral content strategies. The opportunity for artists has never been greater, and we’re built to help them seize it. As Anto Dotcom says, nearly two decades of hands-on experience is what sets us apart from any competitor; we’ve adapted through every shift and stayed ahead of the curve. Having worked on major campaigns for major artists gives us an unmatched confidence in guiding the next wave.”

To expand their support capabilities, Anto Dotcom and Raffi Keuhnelian have developed a disruptive digital platform: the 'Virtual Publicist'. Combining their extensive industry experience with cutting-edge AI technology, this platform democratizes access to high-level marketing resources at a fraction of traditional costs for successful marketing campaigns.

“Virtual Publicist encapsulates our 12 years of industry expertise, streamlined and accessible. It leverages AI to deliver tailored recommendations and connect artists with key industry professionals efficiently, making top-tier marketing support scalable for a broader range of artists.”

When you look at services like the AI publicist, it is clear that Anto Dotcom and Raffi Keuhnelian are thinking about the future. They understand that the music industry landscape is always changing and that the artists have to be quick to adapt.

While discussing the future of music marketing, Anto Dotcom delivered some interesting insights about monetization. With many artists realizing that Spotify payouts aren’t what they’re cracked up to be, artists are moving to different monetization models. Whether that be Patreon, YouTube, or perhaps even alternative media like streaming on Twitch or Kick.

“Artists are creators, and they deserve to thrive in the creator economy,” they explain. “In an industry where too many bridges between talent and opportunity have been burned, our mission is to rebuild them. We help artists turn their talent into a sustainable business by guiding them through modern monetization models, deepening fan connections, and ensuring their creativity leads to long-term income.”

“That’s why we’re building a platform that combines the monetization of Patreon, the link-sharing power of Linktree, the campaign structure of Airtable, and the creative organization of Notion, all in one ecosystem built for the modern artist.”