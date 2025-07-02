Today, the jury reached a verdict in Diddy's federal trial. They found him not guilty of 3 out of 5 charges, racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. They found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. The Bad Boy founder seemed incredibly relieved to hear the verdict, but as expected, the same can't be said for his alleged victims.

For example, Dawn Richard recently released a statement via her lawyer Lisa Bloom, per Us Weekly. “Today’s split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs,” it begins. “We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn.”

Arick Fudali, a partner at Bloom Firm, also released a statement about the verdict.

Diddy Verdict

Diddy performs with Dawn Richard of dirty Moneyon ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on June 4, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

“We are certainly disappointed that the government could not prove their primary claims beyond a reasonable doubt," it reads. "While this is the end of the criminal case against for the government, this is just the beginning for our clients in their civil cases, which are different than the criminal case."

"We intend to fight for justice against this violent individual and will not back down," Fudali's statement continues. "I hope this is not a deterrent to other victims who are currently suffering in silence to stand up and come forward against their alleged abusers.”