Diddy Fans Celebrate Verdict By Drenching Themselves In Baby Oil Outside Courthouse

BY Caroline Fisher 966 Views
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The jury finally reached a verdict today in Diddy's trial, which has since earned mixed reactions from fans and peers.

Today, a jury found Diddy not guilty of three out of the five charges he was facing. This includes racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. They found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. These counts could earn him up to ten years in prison each, depending on how his sentencing goes. Needless to say, the mogul and his supporters were incredibly relieved to hear the verdict, and immediately began to celebrate.

In the courtroom, Diddy dropped to his knees and prayed while his loved ones and legal team got emotional. Outside of the courthouse, however, things got a lot more wild.

In footage captured by TMZ, a large group of Diddy fans can be seen rejoicing in the outcome of the trial. There was plenty of dancing, shouting, and even baby oil. One woman even suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the midst of the unhinged celebration, but she didn't appear fazed.

Diddy Verdict

On the opposite end of things, some of Diddy's alleged victims are speaking out after hearing the verdict, making it clear that they're incredibly disappointed. Dawn Richard's lawyer Lisa Bloom, for example, recently released a statement about the verdict.

“Today’s split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs,” it reads. “We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn.”

Cassie's attorney Doug Wigdor also released a statement amid the news. “This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” he said. "By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”

