Cassie’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict

Cassie’s attorney, Doug Wigdor, has released a statement reflecting on Diddy's criminal trial after the jury found the Bad Boy mogul not guilty of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. In the statement, he argued that a change to the legal system is "long overdue." Despite the key not guilty verdicts, the jury still found Diddy guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor said. "By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”

Wigdor went on to celebrate Cassie's decision to testify in the case. He concluded: "This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."

Diddy Trial Verdict

As for what comes next, both the prosecution and defense are crafting letters to address the possibility of releasing Diddy today. Judge Arun Subramanian instructed them to turn them in by 1:00 PM, ET.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that Diddy “should be released on appropriate conditions,” according to CNN. He suggested that he would immediately go back to his house in Miami and abide by whatever conditions the court sets.

Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey said that the government will contest the idea. She argued that the defense didn't contest significant evidence of alleged abuse and drug use and alleged that Diddy “continued to commit a litany of crimes” while knowingly under investigation. Comey added that the prosecution will seek a sentence of incarceration, and noted that Diddy still faces up to 20 years in prison for the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.