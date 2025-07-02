News
Doug Wigdor
Music
Cassie’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict
Cassie served as a key witness in Diddy's criminal trial and spoke on the stand about their relationship for several days.
By
Cole Blake
July 02, 2025
