The mother of Diddy’s youngest daughter, Dana Tran, rushed to the airport after Judge Arun Subramanian read the jury's verdict in the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial on Wednesday. According to TMZ, their 2-year-old daughter, Love Combs, was sick with a bad cold and she needed to get back quickly to take care of her. Tran wanted to make an appearance in court to support Diddy in his ongoing legal case, but needed to get home as soon as possible.

The verdict was good news for Diddy as the jury found him not guilty of both sex trafficking and racketeering. They did, however, find him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. For those crimes, he still faces a maximum sentence of 20 years.

There was also no need for Tran to stick around as Subramanian shot down the defense's bond proposal. Diddy's legal team had offered up a $1 million bond plus travel restrictions, drug testing, and “all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision," according to CNN. Subramanian ended up proposing a sentencing date of October 3, but admitted he'd consider moving it up at the request of the defense.

Diddy Trial Verdict

In response to the verdict, Cassie's lawyer, Doug Wigdor, put out a statement arguing that change to the legal system is "long overdue." “This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor said. "By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”