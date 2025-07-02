Funk Flex has weighed in on the not guilty verdict in Diddy's highly-publicized criminal trial, celebrating the news in a post on Instagram, Wednesday. In doing so, he expressed his hope that everyone involved in the case can find peace with the outcome. The jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, but guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"I HOPE EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THIS CASE CAN NOW FIND PEACE AND MOVE ON!" he wrote. "DIDDY HAS MADE MISTAKES… FEELS LIKE HE HAS BEEN JUDGED BY A JURY AND HE CAN MOVE ON WITH HIS LIFE… IVE KNOWN DIDDY A LONG TIME… I PLAYED HIS PARTIES… IVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING OUT OF ORDER… THIS CASE WAS SUCH A STRECH AND WITCH HUNT… I HOPE CASSIE AND JANE DOE WILL FIND PEACE WITH THE VERDICT!"

Diddy Trial Verdict

As for what comes next, Diddy's defense team has proposed a bail package to get him out of prison immediately. It consists of a $1 million bond plus travel restrictions, drug testing, and “all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision," according to CNN. Judge Arun Subramanian will rule on the proposal at 5:00 PM, ET on Wednesday.

Funk Flex is far from the first person to weigh in on the result. Cassie's friend and celebrity stylist, Deonte Nash, who previously testified in the case, has already penned a letter to the judge. In doing so, he begged Subramanian not to release Diddy, referencing an alleged "danger he poses to the public."

Additionally, Cassie's attorney, Doug Wigdor, put out a statement arguing that a change to the legal system is "long overdue." He wrote: “This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”