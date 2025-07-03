Ray J Insists Diddy Should Have Been Acquitted Of All Charges

BY Caroline Fisher 274 Views
Ray J has been vocal with his support for Diddy throughout the Bad Boy founder's entire legal battle so far.

Diddy's trial finally came to a close yesterday, and the mogul was acquitted of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years combined. Diddy could have been looking at a much longer sentence had things played out differently, meaning he and his loved ones are breathing a collective sigh of relief at this point.

Not everyone is pleased with the verdict, however. Ray J, for example, said that he thinks he should have been let entirely off the hook during a recent chat with TMZ. He argued that Diddy's alleged actions were consensual, and that he shouldn't have to spend time behind bars because of them.

He even predicted that the Bad Boy founder would be released yesterday, which was not the case. Judge Arun Subramanian denied his request for bail, meaning he'll remain in prison at least until his October sentencing. "I've read the parties submissions and others. The jury convicted the defendant of Counts 3 and 5. For the following reasons, bail is denied," Judge Subramanian said.

Diddy Verdict

Ray J isn't the only person who's not entirely satisfied with the verdict either. Some of Diddy's alleged victims have also come forward since it was announced, making it clear that they're disappointed. This includes Dawn Richard, who released a statement yesterday via her lawyer Lisa Bloom.

“Today’s split verdict is a disappointment, but the criminal charges are different than the civil claims we filed and have been fighting against Sean Combs,” it reads. “We will continue to aggressively fight our case until we obtain full and complete justice for Dawn.”

Aubrey O'Day also shared her reaction to the verdict on her Instagram Story. "Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," she said. "This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."

