Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yesterday, a jury found Diddy not guilty of three out of the five counts he was facing, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Yesterday, Diddy's federal trial came to an end after almost three months. The jury found him not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. They found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. These counts carries a maximum sentence of ten years each. If the Bad Boy founder had been convicted of the other three counts, he could have been facing a much heftier sentence, like life in prison.

He was quick to celebrate, dropping to his knees and appearing to pray as his family and legal team got emotional. After court, his attorney Marc Agnifilo spoke about the verdict at a press conference, calling it “a great victory for the jury system.”

"You saw that the [SDNY] prosecutors came at him with all that they had," he continued, per journalist Meghann Cuniff on X. "They're not stopping. But one thing stands between all of us and a prison, and that is a jury of 12 citizens."

Diddy Verdict

“We are not nearly done fighting. We are just getting started,” Agnifilo added. “Today was a major, major step in the right direction, but we fight on and we’re gonna win. We’re not gonna stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family.”

Diddy may have gotten the verdict he was hoping for, but he's not totally off the hook. Judge Arun Subramanian denied his request for release on bail yesterday. "I've read the parties submissions and others. The jury convicted the defendant of Counts 3 and 5. For the following reasons, bail is denied," he said.

Diddy's kids and mother didn't appear too pleased that he'll remain behind bars for the time being, but it's safe to say that they're satisfied with the verdict overall. ABC 7 caught up with his son Christian "King" Combs outside the courthouse after it was revealed. “We love y’all. We love everybody watching. I’m so happy,” he declared. “Pops coming home. God bless the whole world.”

Caroline Fisher
