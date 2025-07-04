Diddy & Cassie Sued By Male Escort Over Alleged STD & Secret Abortion

Sean Combs (L) and singer Cassie Ventura arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
A male escort named Clayton Howard alleges that he started participating in "freak-offs" with Diddy and Cassie in 2009.

Diddy is facing yet another civil lawsuit, and this time, Cassie is also named as a defendant. The lawsuit was filed earlier this week by Clayton Howard, one of the male escorts the Bad Boy founder is accused of hiring. In It, Howard alleges that he first started participating in the then-couple's "freak-offs" in 2009. He alleges that for the next five years, he'd be trafficked for the purposes of commercial sex.

“They trafficked me for the purposes of commercial sex, using me as entertainment to satisfy their sexual fetishes and personal ambitions,” he alleges, as reported by Baller Alert. Howard also alleges that Cassie convinced him to take ecstasy and have unprotected sex with her. Allegedly, he contracted a sexually transmitted disease as a result. “She continued having unprotected sex with me,” he alleged.

Howard even alleges that he got Cassie pregnant, and that she had an abortion without telling him. “She aborted the pregnancy without telling me,” he alleged.

Diddy Verdict

In his lawsuit, Howard alleges that he's been left with physical and psychological injury, lost wages, medical expenses, pain and suffering, and more. Diddy and Cassie have yet to publicly address the lawsuit. It comes just days after the mogul's federal trial came to an end after nearly two months. The jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

His request for bail was denied, meaning he'll remain behind bars at the MDC at least until he's handed his sentence on October 3. During a press conference after the verdict was revealed, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo called the outcome "a great victory for the jury system.”

"You saw that the [SDNY] prosecutors came at him with all that they had," he added, per journalist Meghann Cuniff. "They're not stopping. But one thing stands between all of us and a prison, and that is a jury of 12 citizens."

