Recently, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones joined DJ Akademiks for an interview. They discussed the producer's bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, which was first filed last February. It contains several serious allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and more. The lawsuit also included photos allegedly taken at gatherings hosted at the Bad Boy founder's home. Lil Rod alleged that some of the individuals pictured were minors.

Akademiks confronted him about these allegations in particular, as captured by Joe Budden Clips on X. They were removed when an amended version of the lawsuit was filed last May.

"You accused Diddy of being around underage women and none of that came out in trial," the personality began. "He was never accused criminally of being with underage women. You had pictures of women who later came out themselves to say 'That's me and I'm grown, I'm 27.' Why did you think there was underage women at his party, and again, what was your state of mind?"

Diddy Verdict

"Some of the evidence and people have not seen the court yet," Lil Rod responded in part. Ak went on to question why he removed the allegations involving minors from the amended suit. Lil Rod insisted that everything he alleged in the lawsuit is factual, suggesting that he couldn't discuss these details until after his case goes to trial.

This isn't all Lil Rod and DJ Akademiks discussed during the interview, however. The producer also alleged that he once saw Diddy, his son Justin, Yung Miami, and other women spent the night in the same room on a yacht.

Diddy's team maintained his innocence in a statement shared after Lil Rod filed his lawsuit. “Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement,” his lawyer Erica Wolff said. “There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked.”