In May, former DaBand member Freddy P talked to Art of Dialogue about Diddy, Cassie, and the RICO trial. A part of the interview resurfaced following last week's verdict. In the clip, Freddy P alleges that Diddy will attempt to take ex-girlfriend Cassie's life if he beats the RICO case against him.

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of interstate transportation out of 5 counts. The mogul would be denied bond follwoing Cassie's legal team submitting a letter to the court, saying Diddy should not be released from detainment as he awaits sentence.

While it would be immediate, Freddy P claims that Diddy would allegedly go after Cassie if he beat the RICO trial. Freddy supports his claims about the mogul with a unknown characteristics. He said:

“Y’all don’t know Puffy. Y’all think this man some sweet homosexual or something. Like, you costing me everything. He’s a malicious person. He’s had a mentality of ‘I will not lose’ for so long. Anybody—from the smallest, from the janitor to the CEO—if you did something he didn’t like, he has got his revenge. From the janitor to the CEO in the building, he don’t care how small you are. You’re not going to play Puffy. And she knows what I know.”

Freddy P didn't hesitate to clarify that Cassie isn't the only indivdiual that the mogul would allegedly attack.

Freddy P On Diddy & Cassie

“Everybody know that,” he continued. “[Ventura] gonna have to move to the south of France or somewhere. Everybody—everybody’s scared. The ones who didn’t support, the ones who thought he was burnt, they scared. They don’t want to see him beat the case.

“She was like, ‘Yo, I don’t think this gonna do life, y’all. I can’t see him doing life.’ I’m like, me either. But I don’t think he gonna get away with nothing. I think he going to probably get a 15-year sentence, do 10, have the rest suspended or something like that. But life? I don’t think he gonna catch life. So a lot of people who be out here that wasn’t talking before, talking now, who was supportive, not supportive, who was a friend and not a friend—now they may see him again. And that’s where he at right now. He just waiting. A lot of people gonna pay the piper if he get out.”

On July 8, a remote hearing will decide iDiddy sentencing date will move up from October 3. It carries up to a 20 years in prison. Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence between 51 and 63 months. Meanwhile, his defense team is pushing for 21 to 27 months, aiming to apply time already served.

The Freddy P interview on Art of Dialogue is currently over 174,000 people.