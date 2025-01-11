Chopper Alleges Diddy Threatened To Kill Da Band Member Freddy P

The wild allegations keep coming.

Chopper put on a clinic during his recent Art of Dialogue interview. The rapper worked under Diddy for several years, and did not hold back when it came to the stories. He claimed Diddy hated Tupac and got mad whenever the West Coast icon was mentioned. He alleged that he saw Diddy kissing another man in a studio. Now, Chopper claims that the Bad Boy mogul threatened to take out one of his own artists. The artist in question was Freddy P, who worked alongside Chopper in Da Band.

Chopper told the Art of Dialogue that Freddy P had a particularly difficult time working under Diddy. He stood up for the rapper, and vowed to always be there for him. That said, he did feel compelled to share a story involving Freddy and Diddy. The rapper claimed that Diddy became so frustrated with Freddy that he actually threatened to kill him. "Diddy threatened his life," Chopper alleged. "Told him he was gonna kill him. Fred said something slick to Diddy." The rapper claims the incident took place during the filming of Making Da Band on MTV, and Diddy allegedly turned the cameras off.

Chopper Feared That Freddy P Would Stab Diddy

Chopper claims the threats were not limited to murder, either. Diddy allegedly told Freddy P he would buy his whole block and move everybody he knew out. "And every time you walk outside, somebody will be shooting at you," the mogul allegedly said. Freddy P left Da Band soon after. Chopper claims that he was so offended by what Diddy told him that he wanted to take the mogul out himself. "Fred wanted to kill that n**ga right there," the rapper claimed.