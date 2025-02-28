Chopper Alleges Cassie Never "Loved" Diddy During Their Relationship

Chopper has been airing Diddy out on the interview circuit. The former Da Band member has not been shy when it comes to his experiences with the Bad Boy mogul. He sat down with Vlad TV to wax poetic on his time working under Diddy, as well as his interactions with Cassie. Chopper took many viewers by surprise when he claimed that the singer never truly had feelings for Diddy. He believe Cassie knew she had to remain close to the mogul for the benefit of her career. A genuine connection, though, Da Band member isn't buying it.

Chopper and Vlad hashed out the complicated dynamic that Diddy and Cassie had over the years. The former felt that Diddy genuinely loved her, but was less convinced the other way around. "I don't think she loved him," he asserted. The rapper described their relationship as "left field" and felt that both of them tried to use the other at various points. "Cassie was no angel," he added. "She done things that triggered that man. Doesn't mean he should have put his hands on her." Chopper leveled most of the drama at Diddy, however. He described his former boss as disturbingly "egotistical."

Are Chopper And Cassie Friends?

Chopper and Vlad also delved into Cassie's music career. They conceded that she scored a hit single, but were critical when it came to her subsequent releases. Vlad posited that Cassie had lots of chances to land another hit courtesy of her relationship with Diddy. None of them connected, however, which is something the interviewer lays at the singer's feet. Chopper defended Cassie, and noted that Diddy did not really afford her the respect of other Bad Boy artists. He claimed the mogul treated Cassie more like a "toy" than a human being, which hurt him because he considered Cassie a friend.