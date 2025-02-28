Chopper Alleges Cassie Never "Loved" Diddy During Their Relationship

BY Elias Andrews 295 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band's Album "Too Hot for TV"
Da Band and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band's Album "Too Hot for TV" at Circuit City in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage)
Chopper recounted his friendship with Cassie, and the ways in which he felt her relationship with Diddy was transactional.

Chopper has been airing Diddy out on the interview circuit. The former Da Band member has not been shy when it comes to his experiences with the Bad Boy mogul. He sat down with Vlad TV to wax poetic on his time working under Diddy, as well as his interactions with Cassie. Chopper took many viewers by surprise when he claimed that the singer never truly had feelings for Diddy. He believe Cassie knew she had to remain close to the mogul for the benefit of her career. A genuine connection, though, Da Band member isn't buying it.

Chopper and Vlad hashed out the complicated dynamic that Diddy and Cassie had over the years. The former felt that Diddy genuinely loved her, but was less convinced the other way around. "I don't think she loved him," he asserted. The rapper described their relationship as "left field" and felt that both of them tried to use the other at various points. "Cassie was no angel," he added. "She done things that triggered that man. Doesn't mean he should have put his hands on her." Chopper leveled most of the drama at Diddy, however. He described his former boss as disturbingly "egotistical."

Read More: Chopper Mocks Diddy's Son For Pressing Him Over Diddy Allegations

Are Chopper And Cassie Friends?

Chopper and Vlad also delved into Cassie's music career. They conceded that she scored a hit single, but were critical when it came to her subsequent releases. Vlad posited that Cassie had lots of chances to land another hit courtesy of her relationship with Diddy. None of them connected, however, which is something the interviewer lays at the singer's feet. Chopper defended Cassie, and noted that Diddy did not really afford her the respect of other Bad Boy artists. He claimed the mogul treated Cassie more like a "toy" than a human being, which hurt him because he considered Cassie a friend.

During the same Vlad TV interview, Da Band member recalls bumping into Cassie and Diddy at a club. He felt the Bad Boy founder was eavesdropping on his conversation with Cassie, for fear of her divulging any wrongdoings. "He was trying to make sure that she don't say anything out the norm," he stated. Chopper claims that Cassie revealed she had been taken advantage of by Diddy. The rapper admits being saddened by the encounter, especially when other information came to light.

Read More: Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker Wants To Work With Feds In His Criminal Case

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2005 MTV VMA's Hosted By Diddy - Arrivals Music Chopper Mocks Diddy's Son For Pressing Him Over Diddy Allegations 2.0K
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band's Album "Too Hot for TV" Music Chopper Alleges Diddy Threatened To Kill Da Band Member Freddy P 2.6K
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band's Album "Too Hot for TV" Music Ex Bad Boy Artist Chopper Alleges He Saw Diddy Kissing Another Man 6.0K
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks Music Boosie Badazz Argues Diddy's Only Done "What Every Other Famous Entertainer Has Done" 1.9K