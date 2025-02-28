Chopper Alleges He Saw Diddy Kissing A “Powerful” White Man

BY Caroline Fisher 639 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chopper Alleges Diddy Kissing White Man Hip Hop News
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent interview, former Da Band member Chopper recalled some of the things he allegedly experienced while spending time with Diddy.

It goes without saying that Diddy is in for a long and difficult legal battle. In September of last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also been hit with a series of lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse over the past year. Currently, he's behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn awaiting his trial. It's scheduled to begin in May, and if convicted, he could face a hefty sentence.

Amid all of this, several of Diddy's ex-friends, collaborators, partners, and more have come forward to make allegations against him. This includes former Da Band member Chopper, who recently sat down with VladTV to recall some of the things he allegedly saw when spending time around him. At one point, for example, he says he walked on Diddy allegedly kissing a "powerful" white man. He didn't name any names, but suggested that the man is still a prominent figure in the music industry.

Read More: Chopper Alleges Cassie Never "Loved" Diddy During Their Relationship

Diddy Accusations

"I've definitely seen Diddy kiss a man, I walked into the room and seen Diddy kiss a man. A powerful man," he alleged. When asked whether or not he could reveal who it was, Chopper explained why he couldn't. "That person is still in the music industry and is a big dog," he said. From there, he claimed that the man is not openly gay or bisexual, that he's white, and that he's not Clive Davis. This is far from the only allegation Chopper made during his conversation with DJ Vlad, however.

At one point, he also discussed Diddy's relationship with his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who sued him in late 2023. Chopper speculated that each of them used the other at some point in the relationship, claiming that the songstress is "no angel." He also described Diddy as extremely "egotistical," and theorized that Cassie's feelings for him weren't genuine. "I don't think she loved him," he added.

Read More: Diddy's Mother Smacked With Bombshell Lawsuit From Bad Boy Co-Founder Kirk Burrowes

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1244
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band's Album "Too Hot for TV" Music Ex Bad Boy Artist Chopper Alleges He Saw Diddy Kissing Another Man 6.0K
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band's Album "Too Hot for TV" Music Chopper Alleges Cassie Never "Loved" Diddy During Their Relationship 295
2005 MTV VMA's Hosted By Diddy - Arrivals Music Chopper Mocks Diddy's Son For Pressing Him Over Diddy Allegations 2.0K