Chopper Alleges He Saw Diddy Kissing A “Powerful” White Man

It goes without saying that Diddy is in for a long and difficult legal battle. In September of last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also been hit with a series of lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse over the past year. Currently, he's behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn awaiting his trial. It's scheduled to begin in May, and if convicted, he could face a hefty sentence.

Amid all of this, several of Diddy's ex-friends, collaborators, partners, and more have come forward to make allegations against him. This includes former Da Band member Chopper, who recently sat down with VladTV to recall some of the things he allegedly saw when spending time around him. At one point, for example, he says he walked on Diddy allegedly kissing a "powerful" white man. He didn't name any names, but suggested that the man is still a prominent figure in the music industry.

Diddy Accusations

"I've definitely seen Diddy kiss a man, I walked into the room and seen Diddy kiss a man. A powerful man," he alleged. When asked whether or not he could reveal who it was, Chopper explained why he couldn't. "That person is still in the music industry and is a big dog," he said. From there, he claimed that the man is not openly gay or bisexual, that he's white, and that he's not Clive Davis. This is far from the only allegation Chopper made during his conversation with DJ Vlad, however.