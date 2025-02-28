Diddy Accused Of Heinous Act Involving Baby Oil In New Lawsuit

Diddy's already in a world of trouble on the legal front. Now, according to AllHipHop, he's facing even more damning allegations. The Bad Boy founder is currently awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May, behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could be facing serious prison time. On top of all of this, he's been hit with a series of lawsuits over the past year or so from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and more.

In a new lawsuit filed by aspiring artist Seven Guzel, for example, she alleges that he doused her in baby oil before sexually assaulting her. Allegedly, members of Diddy's staff like his assistant Kristina Khorram were in the next room. She alleges that despite her audible screams, nobody intervened. Guzel additionally accuses Diddy of making her take a mystery pill that caused her to pass out. Allegedly, she woke up to find him sexually assaulting her.

Diddy's Lawsuits

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These are far from the only disturbing allegations Diddy is facing these days, however. Recently, he was also sued by a male escort. He accuses the mogul of sexually assaulting him at the InterContinental Hotel in New York City. The man also accuses him of using intimidation tactics during the alleged assault. Allegedly, this included claiming to have ordered 2Pac's murder.