Diddy’s Lawyer Shuts Down Misconceptions About Mogul’s Criminal Case

During a recent podcast appearance, Diddy's lawyer Teny Geragos addressed some of the things people get wrong about her client's case.

Diddy has a lot to contend with these days, as his legal problems only continue to mount. In September of last year, the mogul was arrested on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He remains behind bars in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin in May. In addition to that, he's been hit with several lawsuits in recent months. They include allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and more.

During a recent appearance on the 2 Angry Men podcast, his lawyer Teny Geragos took the opportunity to set the record straight about his criminal case. "There's no minors, there's no celebrity sex tapes," she said. "The civil lawsuits here are not driving the allegations that we're defending against. But it is driving the vitriol against him in the media." Geragos went on, weighing in on the series of lawsuits that were filed against Diddy in the past week.

Diddy's Lawsuits

"There are a lot of stories in the media about lawsuits," she explained. "There's been a flurry of lawsuits in the past two days because of an expiring statute essentially, which is why you've seen a lot of lawsuits in the past few days. [...] It's incredible here what I'm witnessing, at least I personally. Like, what people ask me about and come up to me about, are a lot of allegations that just have no basis in reality whatsoever." Diddy's most recent string of lawsuits contain serious allegations of assault, drugging, and more.

In one of them, filed by aspiring artist Seven Guzel, she alleges that she was given a mystery pill that caused her to pass out. Allegedly, she woke up to find Diddy sexually assaulting her. In another lawsuit filed by a male escort, he alleges that the Bad Boy founder sodomized him while using intimidation tactics. Allegedly, Diddy claimed to have ordered 2Pac's murder during the alleged assault. The escort alleges he decided to keep quiet about it out of fear for his safety.

