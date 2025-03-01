Diddy's Legal Team Refutes Lawsuit Claims From Former Da Band Member

Diddy has had dozens of lawsuits filed against him in the last year. The allegations have been horrid to sift through, whether they come from former employers or random citizens who were unlucky enough to cross paths with the Bad Boy founder. The latest lawsuit comes from a former employee. Sara Rivers, a member of Diddy's short-lived group, Da Band, has sued the mogul and Bad Boy Records. She claims that she was regularly subjected to abuse during the making of the group's reality series. Diddy's legal team clapped back.

Diddy's legal team claimed that Rivers' lawsuit was another example of "false claims." They also alleged that the former Da Band member was being an opportunist. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason," the response read. "With the deadline for New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act expiring tomorrow, it's clear that opportunists are rushing to file last-minute. meritless claims. Diddy and his lawyers then broadened the statement to apply to all his allegations. "No matter how many suits are filed," they added. "It won’t change the fact that Mr. [Sean] Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. Man or woman, adult or minor."

What Is The New Lawsuit Against Diddy?

Sara Rivers, formerly known as Sara Strokes, detailed the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy. She claims the mogul poked fun at her eating disorder and made "inhumane" comments. Rivers also recounted instances in which she was forced to sleep in the presence of male band members. Even though she was married. The most chilling allegation hurled at Diddy, however, was when Rivers claimed the mogul cornered her and forcibly touched her breasts. Rivers is suing the mogul, as well as Bad Boy Records and MTV, who aired the reality series Making Da Band.