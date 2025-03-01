Diddy's Legal Team Refutes Lawsuit Claims From Former Da Band Member

BY Elias Andrews 173 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean P. Diddy Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band's Album Too Hot for TV
Sean P. Diddy Combs and Da Band during Sean P. Diddy Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band's Album Too Hot for TV at Circuit City in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Sara Rivers has sued Diddy for alleged abuse, but the mogul has denied her allegations through his legal team.

Diddy has had dozens of lawsuits filed against him in the last year. The allegations have been horrid to sift through, whether they come from former employers or random citizens who were unlucky enough to cross paths with the Bad Boy founder. The latest lawsuit comes from a former employee. Sara Rivers, a member of Diddy's short-lived group, Da Band, has sued the mogul and Bad Boy Records. She claims that she was regularly subjected to abuse during the making of the group's reality series. Diddy's legal team clapped back.

Diddy's legal team claimed that Rivers' lawsuit was another example of "false claims." They also alleged that the former Da Band member was being an opportunist. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason," the response read. "With the deadline for New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act expiring tomorrow, it's clear that opportunists are rushing to file last-minute. meritless claims. Diddy and his lawyers then broadened the statement to apply to all his allegations. "No matter how many suits are filed," they added. "It won’t change the fact that Mr. [Sean] Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. Man or woman, adult or minor."

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Heinous Act Involving Baby Oil In New Lawsuit

What Is The New Lawsuit Against Diddy?

Sara Rivers, formerly known as Sara Strokes, detailed the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy. She claims the mogul poked fun at her eating disorder and made "inhumane" comments. Rivers also recounted instances in which she was forced to sleep in the presence of male band members. Even though she was married. The most chilling allegation hurled at Diddy, however, was when Rivers claimed the mogul cornered her and forcibly touched her breasts. Rivers is suing the mogul, as well as Bad Boy Records and MTV, who aired the reality series Making Da Band.

Rivers is seeking $60 million in damages. The artist is seeking retribution for the way Diddy treated her during the making of the series. She also claims the Bad Boy mogul derailed her recording career. She also claimed the mogul failed to pay her the $5K she was owed for her time on Making Da Band. The ex Da Band member is represented by attorney Ariel E. Mitchell.

Read More: Diddy & Baby Oil-Themed Parade Float Shocks Mardi Gras Attendees

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 45.1K
2005 Orange Bowl Music Diddy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Underage Girl In New Anonymous Lawsuit 1.7K
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 Music Diddy Files Emergency Motion To Dismiss $100 Million Lawsuit 3.1K
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Introduces the Release of Da Band's Album "Too Hot for TV" Music Chopper Alleges Cassie Never "Loved" Diddy During Their Relationship 1.6K