Diddy & Baby Oil-Themed Parade Float Shocks Mardi Gras Attendees

Diddy seemingly has new heinous lawsuits added to his overfilled plate every day, and the abhorrent accusations within them are no closer to clarity. But of course, social media, pop culture, and society at large won't let that doubt and due process stop them from getting their jokes off. Attendees at the Mardi Gras festival in New Orleans were shocked when they saw a parade float themed around Sean Combs, specifically the baby oil that was supposedly so integral to his alleged "freak-off" parties and was allegedly seized from his properties during federal raids. It's quite the dystopian sight, if we're being honest.

Previous pop culture commodities around Diddy, baby oil, and more drew a lot of controversy online. These include Halloween costumes, topically allusive parties, all the truckloads of memes, and so much more. This all makes light of the disturbing and criminal allegations underneath, which mostly remain unconfirmed allegations as of writing this article. Sure, maybe people aren't so wrong to want a bit of levity among this scandal. But where do we draw the line? Is it even possible to do so effectively?

When Will Diddy's Trial Start?

Nevertheless, what most people are really waiting on is Diddy's trial, set for May 5 at press time. This federal and criminal process for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering doesn't relate to his mountain of civil cases, but it's hard to look at them as separate entities. What's more is that the Bad Boy mogul has some potentially big challenges in his way as of late. One of his lawyers, Anthony Ricco, quit the case for as-of-yet unclear reasons, although the speculation around this is so vague that we can't make any sort of educated guess. However, the most recent update on the matter suggests that Ricco's retracted representation Combs could violate attorney-client privilege in some way.