Diddy's Lawyer Officially Quits On His Criminal Case

One of Diddy's attorneys, Anthony Ricco, has successfully withdrawn from his criminal case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Judge Arun Subramanian permitted his request to bow out of the case on Monday morning. Ricco originally requested to withdraw from the case, last Thursday. “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” he wrote in his affidavit. “It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested.” He further suggested that providing more reasoning for the decision would violate attorney-client privilege. Ricco was one of six attorneys representing Diddy.

TMZ reports that Ricco and the lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had been arguing about their strategy to defend Diddy in recent months. Sources for the outlet say Ricco was upset he wasn't able to speak directly to Diddy and also felt the team won't be ready to go to trial in time.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Diddy, who is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, will be going on trial on May 5th. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. In addition to the criminal case, the Bad Boy mogul has been facing countless lawsuits over the last year. Earlier this month, one alleged victim who accused him and Jay-Z of raping her back in 2000 voluntarily dropped her case against the two. In response, Diddy's legal team predicted further dismissals in the other cases.