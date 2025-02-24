Diddy's Lawyer Officially Quits On His Criminal Case

BY Cole Blake 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 Fox Network Upfront
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Diddy has lost one of his six attorneys as the trial date for his criminal case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking approaches.

One of Diddy's attorneys, Anthony Ricco, has successfully withdrawn from his criminal case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Judge Arun Subramanian permitted his request to bow out of the case on Monday morning. Ricco originally requested to withdraw from the case, last Thursday. “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” he wrote in his affidavit. “It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested.” He further suggested that providing more reasoning for the decision would violate attorney-client privilege. Ricco was one of six attorneys representing Diddy.

TMZ reports that Ricco and the lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had been arguing about their strategy to defend Diddy in recent months. Sources for the outlet say Ricco was upset he wasn't able to speak directly to Diddy and also felt the team won't be ready to go to trial in time.

Read More: Diddy Enacts New Defense Strategy That Takes Direct Aim At His Infamous Property Raids

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Diddy, who is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, will be going on trial on May 5th. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. In addition to the criminal case, the Bad Boy mogul has been facing countless lawsuits over the last year. Earlier this month, one alleged victim who accused him and Jay-Z of raping her back in 2000 voluntarily dropped her case against the two. In response, Diddy's legal team predicted further dismissals in the other cases.

"Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them," the statement said. "Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law."

Read More: Cold Feet? One Of Diddy's Lawyers Reportedly Recuses Himself Months Before Trial

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest Music Diddy Lawyer Refuses To "Continue" Defense And Quits Trafficking Case 2.5K
Diddy Lawyers Recuses Before Trial Hip Hop News Music Cold Feet? One Of Diddy's Lawyers Reportedly Recuses Himself Months Before Trial 853
Why Diddy's Lawyer Wants Out Hip Hop News Music Sources Reveal Why Diddy’s Lawyer Wants Out Ahead Of Trial 3.0K
21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Show Music Diddy Case Gets New Judge For Unknown Reasons 3.3K