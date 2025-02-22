Diddy Lawyer Refuses To "Continue" Defense And Quits Trafficking Case

Diddy has become one of the most polarizing celebrities in the world. He's been accused of several heinous crimes over the last year. We've also seen footage of the Bad Boy founder assaulting his ex, Cassie, in a hotel hallway. It doesn't look good for Diddy, who's currently being charged with trafficking and racketeering. To make matters even worse, the mogul's attorney, Anthony Ricco, has filed a request to avoid defending him.

Ricco filed a motion to be dismissed from the case on Thursday, February 21. The lawyer claimed that he could no longer continue to represent Diddy. He detailed the severity of his desire in a written statement. "Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," he asserted. "It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested." Ricco did not provide a specific reason as to why he wanted to cease representing Diddy. He did, however, claim that he spoke with the mogul's lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, before filing his request.

When Does Diddy's Criminal Trial Start?

There's been some discussion as to whether Anthony Ricco provided enough information to be let go from the Diddy case, per the New York Post. The lawyer reportedly told the judge that there are several "sufficient reasons" for him wanting to leave the case. TMZ provided some additional information as to why Ricco wants to end his affiliation with Diddy, however. Sources told the outlet that he grew tired of his inability to speak directly with the Bad Boy founder. He reportedly felt that his attempts to clear his client's name were "thwarted" by the other members of the counsel.

Another reason TMZ posited as to why Ricco wants out is because he allegedly felt the defense would not be ready in time for the May 5 trial date. He reportedly suggested the legal team ask for more time to prepare a case, but the rest of the team disagreed. This tracks with the gung ho attitude of Marc Agnifilo, who claimed in the Downfall of Diddy documentary that he wants to go to trial as "soon as possible." It seems like he will get his way.