Kanye West Fans The Flames Of Controversy By Suggesting Cassie Extorted Diddy

Kanye West left no stone unturned during his recent Twitter rant controversy, so even the most outlandish statement shouldn't really shock anyone. Still, that's not to say that he hasn't ramped up some of his rhetoric, albeit in small doses. For example, Ye recently took to the social media platform on Thursday to suggest that Cassie only sued Diddy for sexual assault because she wanted to make money off of supposedly fake allegations. "Did Cassie extort Puff?" he questioned. Of course, many fans expressed their disgust regarding this sentiment. Also, so much has happened since then that makes this skepticism more suggestive of defense.

If you need a refresher, Cassie's sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, much to the frustration of Kanye West, kicked off a wave of civil and criminal allegations against the Bad Boy mogul. They settled the following day in November of 2023. While Sean Combs denied any wrongdoing, hotel security footage leaked months later of him physically assaulting the singer. Following an apology, you probably know the rest of the story. He awaits his federal trafficking case, scheduled for May of this year, from a Brooklyn prison. The music business tycoon and his legal team continue to claim innocence.

Read More: Diddy Counters New Superseding Indictment By Labeling The Tactic Racist

Kanye West Diddy

Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

For those unaware, one of the most controversial parts of Kanye West's recent Twitter rant was his defense of Diddy. They even collaborated for a Yeezy and Sean John T-shirt line, which angered many fans. Even though Ye often defends problematic figures, this over focus on Combs after their previous tensions raised a lot of eyebrows in particular. With this new tweet, it seems like he has no plans of abandoning ship.