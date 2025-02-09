Kanye West Claims Diddy Is A "Way Better Dad" Than Him In Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye West, also Ye, explosive rants continue with the latest attributing the incarerated mogul Diddy as a "way better dad" than him. On Sunday morning, February 9, Ye tweeted, "Puff is a way better dad than my dad and a way better dad than me." Ye would follow the tweet with a photo of Diddy with his family, tweeting, "I wish I had the relationship with my Dad that Puff has with his kids." On February 7, 2025, he shared multiple messages expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler and aligning himself with Nazi ideology.

In one post, he wrote, "Hitler was sooooo fresh," and in another, he declared, "I'm a Nazi." His remarks were met with immediate backlash, widely condemned as antisemitic and deeply offensive. Amid growing condemnation, West defended his remarks by claiming they were part of a "social experiment" designed to test whether he would remain on X and retain his financial standing. Many dismissed his explanation as an attempt to deflect responsibility, seeing it as yet another instance of the rapper stirring controversy without accountability. This latest incident is not the first time West has been accused of antisemitism.

Diddy & Kanye West (Ye)'s History

West's latest tweet follows Diddy's children honoring the mogul's fatherhood last July. For Father's Day, the kids shared throwback photos with their father as tribute. His son Chrsitian Combs, also known as King Combs, wrote, "“HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE GREATEST!! Love you, Pops." Sean now faces six additional lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and other illegal activity, all of which he has denied.