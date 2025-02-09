Kanye West Claims Diddy Is A "Way Better Dad" Than Him In Latest Twitter Rant

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 781 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Ye recognizes Diddy's fatherhood.

Kanye West, also Ye, explosive rants continue with the latest attributing the incarerated mogul Diddy as a "way better dad" than him. On Sunday morning, February 9, Ye tweeted, "Puff is a way better dad than my dad and a way better dad than me." Ye would follow the tweet with a photo of Diddy with his family, tweeting, "I wish I had the relationship with my Dad that Puff has with his kids." On February 7, 2025, he shared multiple messages expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler and aligning himself with Nazi ideology.

In one post, he wrote, "Hitler was sooooo fresh," and in another, he declared, "I'm a Nazi." His remarks were met with immediate backlash, widely condemned as antisemitic and deeply offensive. Amid growing condemnation, West defended his remarks by claiming they were part of a "social experiment" designed to test whether he would remain on X and retain his financial standing. Many dismissed his explanation as an attempt to deflect responsibility, seeing it as yet another instance of the rapper stirring controversy without accountability. This latest incident is not the first time West has been accused of antisemitism.

More: Kanye West Thinks Kendrick Lamar Should Call For Diddy's Freedom At The Super Bowl

Diddy & Kanye West (Ye)'s History

West's latest tweet follows Diddy's children honoring the mogul's fatherhood last July. For Father's Day, the kids shared throwback photos with their father as tribute. His son Chrsitian Combs, also known as King Combs, wrote, "“HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE GREATEST!! Love you, Pops." Sean now faces six additional lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and other illegal activity, all of which he has denied.

Kanye West is a father of four. He recently credited his oldest child, daughter North West, for his newfound love for music again. Ye is currently working on his forthcoming album, Bully, which is slated to be released on his North's birthday. All with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's other children include Chicago, Saint, and Pslam. Kim and Kanye share joint custody, though Kim has primary physical custody of the children.

More: Kanye West Mocks Diddy's Assault Video With New Merch Inspired By Cassie's Outfit

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show Music Kanye West Targets Taylor Swift In Latest Shocking Post To Spark Outrage 4.5K
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience Streetwear Kanye West Mocks Diddy's Assault Video With New Merch Inspired By Cassie's Outfit 4.2K
2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage Pop Culture Kanye West Blasts "The System," Insists Kim Kardashian Unenroll Kids From Sierra Canyon 1063
Craig Barritt / Getty Images Relationships Kim Kardashian Provides Update On Kanye West Co-Parenting: “It’s Going Good" 1.9K