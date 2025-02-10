Kanye West Admits to Hitting Women In Bizarre Rant About Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West, also Ye, continues to risk his life with latest rant. The latest post questions the difference between Kendrick Lamar and Diddy's assault allegations. Discussing the superstars, Kanye West tweeted: "LET ME START BY SAYING. I HAVE HIT WOMEN BEFORE. DRAKE SAID KENDRICK HIT HIS GIRL. BUT THAT IS NOT RECORDED ON TAPE LIKE THE PUFF VIDEO. I AM IN LA RIGHT NOW AT THE 4 SEASONS. I AM RISKING MY LIFE TO TWEET THIS. SO WALK WITH ME. DRAKE SAYS KENDRICK HIT HIS QUEEN. THE WORLD SEES PUFF HIT CASSIE. KENDRICK IS AT THE SUPERBOWL. PUFF IN IN JAIL."

Ye didn't end there. He claimed that the culture picks and choose who suffers the consequences. He concluded with, "THEY PICK WHICH N***S THEY WANT TO PROP UP AND WHO THEY WANT TO PUT DOWN. AND WHEN THEY WANT TO. BUT ALL CELEBRITIES ARE SCARED AND SELFISH. THEY(WE) SIT IN OUR MANSIONS GET EXTORTED BY OUR SO CALLED FAMILY AND FRIENDS AND B*TCHES. I AM IN LA. N***S WILL WANT TO AND OR SUCCEED AT KILLING ME FOR THIS ONE TWEET ALONE. IVE OFFENDED N***S HONKEYS JEWS AND FAT B*TCHES. A FAT B*TCH MAY TRY TO KILL ME. IF THIS IS MY LAST DAY ON EARTH PLAY THIS IN MY MOVIE. AND PLAY THE FAT B*TCH PART TOO CAUSE I'M FUNNY AND ALL YOU N***S IS FUNNY TO ME."

Ye's latest tweets have concerned his wife, Bianca Censori. Breaking her silence, Censori voiced concern about her husband on social media. On Saturday, she posted a prayer for Ye. “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love and concern," she tweets. "Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble and lead him toward understanding and respect for all people.”